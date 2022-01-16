News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich venue offering Afternoon Cheese and it looks incredible

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:00 AM January 16, 2022
The Assembly House in Norwich is offering Afternoon Cheese. 

From scones to toasties, cheese lovers are in for a treat thanks to a Norwich venue's spin on a traditional afternoon tea.

The Assembly House hotel and restaurant in Theatre Street is offering Afternoon Cheese daily from 12pm until 4pm.

It comes with a selection of finger sandwiches, a warm three-cheese toastie and a cheddar, chive and Colman's Mustard scone. 

There will be a selection of cheeses and cheese-based treats at The Assembly House. 

Other cheese-based delights include a Parmesan custard, Parmesan and pistachio shortbread, sausage roll and Binham Blue, red onion and cranberry tart.

If you are missing those Christmas cheeseboards already then fear not as there will be a selection of three local varieties served with pickled grapes, apple chutney and Miller's Damsel crackers.

It costs £22.95 for one or £45 for two and it can also be adapted for vegetarians and gluten-free diners.

Book online by using the 'book a table' option at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk and leave a note saying you want Afternoon Cheese or call 01603 626402.

It is also available for takeaway at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk/cakeaway

