Norwich venue offering Afternoon Cheese and it looks incredible
- Credit: The Assembly House
From scones to toasties, cheese lovers are in for a treat thanks to a Norwich venue's spin on a traditional afternoon tea.
The Assembly House hotel and restaurant in Theatre Street is offering Afternoon Cheese daily from 12pm until 4pm.
It comes with a selection of finger sandwiches, a warm three-cheese toastie and a cheddar, chive and Colman's Mustard scone.
Other cheese-based delights include a Parmesan custard, Parmesan and pistachio shortbread, sausage roll and Binham Blue, red onion and cranberry tart.
If you are missing those Christmas cheeseboards already then fear not as there will be a selection of three local varieties served with pickled grapes, apple chutney and Miller's Damsel crackers.
It costs £22.95 for one or £45 for two and it can also be adapted for vegetarians and gluten-free diners.
Book online by using the 'book a table' option at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk and leave a note saying you want Afternoon Cheese or call 01603 626402.
It is also available for takeaway at assemblyhousenorwich.co.uk/cakeaway
Most Read
- 1 High-flyer at school to heroin addict - City homeless man reveals his story
- 2 'I can't lose!' City fan places 150/1 bet on Canaries dismal scoring record
- 3 From mustard to postcodes: 15 things Norwich has given the world
- 4 Cockapoo Café coming to Norwich next month
- 5 'Covid has killed us' - 65-year-old Norwich venue The Talk to close
- 6 Struggles to move out of Norfolk continue after school attack
- 7 Staff and customers gutted after fire badly damages popular takeaway
- 8 Traffic and infrastructure fears as major housing project starts
- 9 Man sentenced for two robberies in two days
- 10 Community on high alert after cars targeted in city suburbs