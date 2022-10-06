Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Abba-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich bar

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:57 PM October 6, 2022
Abba bottomless brunch is coming to the Ocean Room in Gorleston this November.

Enjoy all of the ABBA classics, "delicious" brunch and bottomless at Bar and Beyond - Credit: The Brunch Club

Bottomless brunch is the name of the game at a Norwich bar's upcoming Abba-themed event. 

Fans of the pop superstars will be able to enjoy all of the Abba classics, "delicious" brunch and 60 minutes of bottomless drinks at the Brunch Club event at Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road.

It will be held on November 19 and guests are being encouraged to dress up in their best 70s disco clothes.

Disco hits from the 70s and 80s will also be played by a resident DJ, as well as singalongs and classic club anthems. 

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Enjoy all of the ABBA classics, "delicious" brunch and bottomless at Bar and Beyond - Credit: Archant

Bottomless drinks include prosecco, lager, Sex on the Beach cocktails as well as selected soft drinks and mocktails. 

Food includes the choice of a bacon and scrambled egg bagel and baked eggs on toast or a vegan/vegetarian option of a grilled halloumi and spinach bagel or smashed avocado on toast.

Tickets are on sale now via the Brunch Club's website.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

A National Express coach stock picture. Passenger Robert Loades is pictured inset

Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pictured inset is councillor Beth Jones 

Nurses 'considering leaving' jobs over parking charges

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon