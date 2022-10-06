Abba-themed bottomless brunch coming to Norwich bar

Enjoy all of the ABBA classics, "delicious" brunch and bottomless at Bar and Beyond - Credit: The Brunch Club

Bottomless brunch is the name of the game at a Norwich bar's upcoming Abba-themed event.

Fans of the pop superstars will be able to enjoy all of the Abba classics, "delicious" brunch and 60 minutes of bottomless drinks at the Brunch Club event at Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road.

It will be held on November 19 and guests are being encouraged to dress up in their best 70s disco clothes.

Disco hits from the 70s and 80s will also be played by a resident DJ, as well as singalongs and classic club anthems.

Bottomless drinks include prosecco, lager, Sex on the Beach cocktails as well as selected soft drinks and mocktails.

Food includes the choice of a bacon and scrambled egg bagel and baked eggs on toast or a vegan/vegetarian option of a grilled halloumi and spinach bagel or smashed avocado on toast.

Tickets are on sale now via the Brunch Club's website.



