Things to do

Published: 5:30 AM September 7, 2021

Slices of Montanaro, left, and Lucifero pizza, sharing a plate at Norwich's Saporita. Picture: STUART ANDERSON - Credit: Archant

It can be hard to choose where to go out for dinner in the fine city, with so many fantastic options.

So why not let us help you choose?

These are the nine best restaurants in Norwich, according to Tripadvisor as of September 6, 2021.

1. Saporita

One of the delicious offering at Saporita. Picture: Saporita - Credit: Saporita

Where: 3A St. Andrews Hill, Norwich NR2 1AD

When: 11am until 8pm (reduced hours on Monday and closed on Sunday)

Price: £10-£15

The top rated restaurant in Norwich, Saporita offers a wide range of Italian delights from pizza to paninis with plenty of options for vegetarians.

2. Gem of Norwich

Inside the Gem of Norwich restaurant on Thorpe Road, Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise. - Credit: Archant

Where: 2/6 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1RY

When: 12pm until 11pm

Price: £10-£25

Located a stones throw away from Norwich station, Gem of Norwich offers a vast array of Turkish food with options for vegetarians and vegans.

3. Blue Joanna

Blue Joanna restaurant on Unthank Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where: 103 Unthank Road, Norwich NR2 2PE

When: 5:30pm until 11pm

Price: £10-£20

One of the more unique restaurants on the list, Blue Joanna offers tapas-style Asian street food accompanied by vinyl records and live music from a blue piano.

4. Ruth's Kitchen

Ruth and Julian Kitcher in their Jerusalem street food eatery called Ruth's Kitchen in Magdalen Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Where: 39 Magdalen Street, Norwich NR3 1LQ

When: 10:30am until 4:30pm

Price: £10-£15

This restaurant aims to bring a taste of Jerusalem to Norwich offering falafels, schnitzels and hummus.

5. Namaste Village

Diners inside Namaste Village Indian restaurant on Queens Road, Norwich, before it temporarily shut for the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Namaste Village - Credit: Namaste Village

Where: Ferodo House 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich NR1 3PN

When: 5pm until 10pm

Price: £8-£30

This Indian restaurant offers traditional curries along with south Indian cuisine alongside vegan and vegetarian options.

6. Bure River Cottage Restaurant

Bure River Cottage Restaurant at Horning.Whole Char-Grilled Sea Bass with lemon and thyme. Picture: James Bass. - Credit: Evening News © 2006

Where: 27 Lower Street, Horning, Norwich NR12 8AA

When: 6pm-9pm

Price: £25-£35

This restaurant features in the Michelin guide and offers top range healthy seafood dishes.

7. Bella Italia

Bella Italia in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Where: 4AA Leisure Scheme Riverside, Norwich NR1 1EE

When: 11am until 11pm

Price: £7-£15

This well-known chain offers simple Italian dishes at a reasonable price.

8. Goulash House

Goulash soup Picture: Patrick Widdess - Credit: Archant

Where: 31 St. Stephens Road, Norwich NR1 3SP

When: 12pm until 10pm

Price: £10-£20

This family-run Hungarian restaurant's offering includes goulash and stews along with other non-Hungarian food.

9. Brasteds

Brasteds is an award winning restaurant and outside catering business. Picture: supplied - Credit: Archant

Where: Manor Farm Barns Fox Road Manor Farm Barns, Framingham Pigot, Norwich NR14 7PZ

When: 12pm until 10pm

Price: £33-£50

This fine dining restaurant offers a wide range of different dishes, which are topped off by its famous deserts including dark chocolate and vanilla mascarpone dome and white chocolate cremeux.