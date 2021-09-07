The nine best restaurants in Norwich according to Tripadvisor
It can be hard to choose where to go out for dinner in the fine city, with so many fantastic options.
So why not let us help you choose?
These are the nine best restaurants in Norwich, according to Tripadvisor as of September 6, 2021.
1. Saporita
Where: 3A St. Andrews Hill, Norwich NR2 1AD
When: 11am until 8pm (reduced hours on Monday and closed on Sunday)
Price: £10-£15
The top rated restaurant in Norwich, Saporita offers a wide range of Italian delights from pizza to paninis with plenty of options for vegetarians.
2. Gem of Norwich
Where: 2/6 Thorpe Road, Norwich NR1 1RY
When: 12pm until 11pm
Price: £10-£25
Located a stones throw away from Norwich station, Gem of Norwich offers a vast array of Turkish food with options for vegetarians and vegans.
3. Blue Joanna
Where: 103 Unthank Road, Norwich NR2 2PE
When: 5:30pm until 11pm
Price: £10-£20
One of the more unique restaurants on the list, Blue Joanna offers tapas-style Asian street food accompanied by vinyl records and live music from a blue piano.
4. Ruth's Kitchen
Where: 39 Magdalen Street, Norwich NR3 1LQ
When: 10:30am until 4:30pm
Price: £10-£15
This restaurant aims to bring a taste of Jerusalem to Norwich offering falafels, schnitzels and hummus.
5. Namaste Village
Where: Ferodo House 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich NR1 3PN
When: 5pm until 10pm
Price: £8-£30
This Indian restaurant offers traditional curries along with south Indian cuisine alongside vegan and vegetarian options.
6. Bure River Cottage Restaurant
Where: 27 Lower Street, Horning, Norwich NR12 8AA
When: 6pm-9pm
Price: £25-£35
This restaurant features in the Michelin guide and offers top range healthy seafood dishes.
7. Bella Italia
Where: 4AA Leisure Scheme Riverside, Norwich NR1 1EE
When: 11am until 11pm
Price: £7-£15
This well-known chain offers simple Italian dishes at a reasonable price.
8. Goulash House
Where: 31 St. Stephens Road, Norwich NR1 3SP
When: 12pm until 10pm
Price: £10-£20
This family-run Hungarian restaurant's offering includes goulash and stews along with other non-Hungarian food.
9. Brasteds
Where: Manor Farm Barns Fox Road Manor Farm Barns, Framingham Pigot, Norwich NR14 7PZ
When: 12pm until 10pm
Price: £33-£50
This fine dining restaurant offers a wide range of different dishes, which are topped off by its famous deserts including dark chocolate and vanilla mascarpone dome and white chocolate cremeux.