7 delicious delis you must try in Norwich

The Cheeseman stall on Norwich Market. Owner Paula Taylor, right, with assistant Gemma Whitham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A trip to a delicatessen is a feast for the senses with the array of fresh produce on display.

Norwich is fortunate to have a number of different delis, offering everything from specialist cheeses to artisan baked goods.

Here are seven to try in the city.

The Deli at Jarrold in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

1. Jarrold Deli

Where: 1 - 11 London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JF

Opening Times: Monday to Friday 9.30am - 5pm, Saturday 9.30am - 5.30pm, Sunday 10.30am - 4.30pm

The landmark department store is known as a foodie destination and its delicatessen will not disappoint.

It is located in its downstairs food hall and is a great place to stop off for some lunch or to grab-and-go.

Owner Alan Sabol at the St Giles Pantry, a coffee shop with local produce for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

2. St Giles Pantry

Where: 95A Upper St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1AB

Opening Times: Monday to Thursday 9am - 5.30pm, Friday to Saturday 9am - 6pm, Sunday 9am - 5pm

St Giles Pantry has stocked its shelves with produce from all over Norfolk including alcohol, fresh produce, and confectionery.

The pantry was started by Alan Sabol and his partner Sophia during the pandemic and has since become well-established at its Upper St Giles location.

Some of the local produce available from The Rose Inn in Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

3. The Rose Pub and Deli

Where: 235 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3AE

Opening Times: Tuesday to Friday 3pm - 10.30pm, Saturday 12pm- 11pm

The Rose Inn launched its deli counter during pandemic restrictions as a way of finding a new revenue stream.

Everything available is locally-produced and includes a range of Bray's Cottage sausage rolls and pork pies, meat from Archer's Butchers, charcuterie from Marsh Pig and a range of Norfolk cheeses.

It also offers oils, sauces and condiments, including jams, chutneys and marmalades from Season's Bounty, located just up the road in Brancondale.

Tofurei in Norwich - Credit: Brittany Woodman

4. Tofurei Cafe and Deli

Where: 10 St Gregorys Alley, Norwich, NR2 1ER

Opening Times: Tuesday to Friday 10am - 4pm, Saturday 9am - 4pm

Tofurei offer a range of tofu products and freshly made cakes and pastries - Credit: Archant

For vegans and non-vegans alike, Tofurei has become a firm favourite for its selection of cakes, sandwiches, pastries and of course its range of tofu made from Norfolk grown soybeans.

The cafe and deli offers eat-in and takeaway and also serves hot drinks to enjoy in a welcoming atmosphere.

Amaretto Delicatessen in St Georges Street - Credit: Google

5. Amaretto Delicatessen

Where: 16 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1BA

Opening Times: Monday to Friday 8am - 4.30pm, Saturday 9.30am - 4.30pm

Amaretto specialises in Italian and Spanish food and also serves British favourites.

You can buy pizza by the slice, browse its range of cheeses or take home a freezer meal to enjoy later.

Gift hampers are also available and can be created bespoke.

6. The Cheeseman

Where: 62-63 Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1NE

Opening Times: Tuesday to Friday 9am - 4pm, Saturday 8am - 4pm

This specialist cheesemonger is located in the heart of Norwich and serves a wide selection of cheeses.

You can also pick up crackers and chutneys to accompany the cheeses and if you are planning for a special occasion, the team can also provide cheese 'cakes'.

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

7. Saporita

Where: 3A St Andrews Hill, Norwich, NR2 1AD

Opening Times: Monday 11am - 5pm, Tuesday to Thursday 11am - 8pm, Friday to Saturday 11am - 10pm

Saporita is known as one of the best places for a slice of pizza in the city but it also has a great deli selection that specialises in Italian cured meats and cheeses.

From salami to mortadella or scamorza to gorgonzola, there is lots to sample, making it easy to bring a taste of Italy back home.



