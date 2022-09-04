Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
7 of the top-rated takeaways on Just Eat in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:30 AM September 4, 2022
Double XX beef burger with bacon, and the Tennessee hot chicken burger by the Bun Exchange at the Bu

Here are seven of the top-rated takeaways in Norwich according to Just Eat customer reviews - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Whether you've had a long day and don't fancy cooking or just fancy a treat, ordering a takeaway is always a tempting option.

Here are seven of the highest-rated takeaways according to Just Eat customers in Norwich.

Sall's Lokma, which sells gourmet burgers, is set to open off Prince of Wales Road in Norwich in Jul

Salls Lokma is the highest-rated takeaway restaurant on Just Eat - Credit: Archant

1. Salls Lokma

Where: 5 Eastbourne Place, Norwich, NR1 1DH

Salls Lokma can be found at the bottom of Prince of Wales Road, but this takeaway tops the table when it comes to Just Eat customer ratings.

Offering burgers, grilled sandwiches and a range of desserts, this eatery has become a favourite for those looking for a daytime snack and a late night meal. 

Al Dente Italian Restaurant and Deli has opened a new out door seating area on St Gile Street Pictur

Al Dente offers a number of pizza options for takeaway in Norwich - Credit: Archant

2. Al Dente

Where: 25B St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1JN

Al Dente is known for its freshly-made pasta dishes but when it comes to takeaway, pizza reigns supreme.

It has a wide selection of toppings available and also has a range of vegan pizzas.

Bubble tea fans can find a lot of options at Chatime

Bubble tea fans can find a lot of options at Chatime - Credit: Google

3. Chatime

Where: 13 Dove Street, Norwich, NR2 1DE

Chatime is a national chain of stores serving bubble tea and other dessert options.

There are lots of flavours to explore, ranging from lychee to kumquat.

Anne Schroer at her new vegan kebab restaurant and takeaway, Doner Bei Tante Anne, in Wensum Street.

Anne Schroer at her vegan kebab restaurant in Wensum Street - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

4. Döner Bei Tante Anne

Where: 16 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 1HY

If you love a kebab but are looking to cut down on your meat intake then this is the place to go.

From döner kebabs to currywurst, there is lots to explore on the menu and everything is vegan. 

Cold mezzes from newly-opened Turkish restaurant Palm Tree in Dereham Road, Norwich.

Pasam serves traditional Turkish and Mediterranean dishes - Credit: James Randle

5. Pasam (Antep Kitchen)

Where: 47 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HZ

Pasam is a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant which serves traditional dishes like kebabs and moussaka. 

Breakfast is also available and vegetarians are well-catered for here.

Jeff Taylor, centre, of the Bun Exchange, with Jimmy O'Neil and Michaela Standley, at the Butcher Bh

The Bun Exchange at the Butcher Bhoy pub - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant

6. The Bun Exchange at Butcher Bhoy

Where: 10 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AT

At the Butcher Bhoy pub, resident kitchen The Bun Exchange serves up its range of burgers and wings.

You will find big flavours here that are sure to satisfy hungry stomachs. 

Indian Flavours in Thorpe Road, Norwich

Indian Flavours in Thorpe Road, Norwich - Credit: Google

7. Indian Flavours

Where: 98 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA

Indian Flavours in Thorpe Road seems to be a hit with Just Eat customers as it is one of the top-rated takeaways.

It offers an extensive menu with classic dishes like chicken Balti and sag aloo which can be enjoyed alongside a number of different rice or bread options. 

