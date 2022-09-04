7 of the top-rated takeaways on Just Eat in Norwich
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Whether you've had a long day and don't fancy cooking or just fancy a treat, ordering a takeaway is always a tempting option.
Here are seven of the highest-rated takeaways according to Just Eat customers in Norwich.
1. Salls Lokma
Where: 5 Eastbourne Place, Norwich, NR1 1DH
Salls Lokma can be found at the bottom of Prince of Wales Road, but this takeaway tops the table when it comes to Just Eat customer ratings.
Offering burgers, grilled sandwiches and a range of desserts, this eatery has become a favourite for those looking for a daytime snack and a late night meal.
2. Al Dente
Where: 25B St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1JN
Al Dente is known for its freshly-made pasta dishes but when it comes to takeaway, pizza reigns supreme.
It has a wide selection of toppings available and also has a range of vegan pizzas.
3. Chatime
Where: 13 Dove Street, Norwich, NR2 1DE
Chatime is a national chain of stores serving bubble tea and other dessert options.
There are lots of flavours to explore, ranging from lychee to kumquat.
4. Döner Bei Tante Anne
Where: 16 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 1HY
If you love a kebab but are looking to cut down on your meat intake then this is the place to go.
From döner kebabs to currywurst, there is lots to explore on the menu and everything is vegan.
5. Pasam (Antep Kitchen)
Where: 47 Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4HZ
Pasam is a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant which serves traditional dishes like kebabs and moussaka.
Breakfast is also available and vegetarians are well-catered for here.
6. The Bun Exchange at Butcher Bhoy
Where: 10 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AT
At the Butcher Bhoy pub, resident kitchen The Bun Exchange serves up its range of burgers and wings.
You will find big flavours here that are sure to satisfy hungry stomachs.
7. Indian Flavours
Where: 98 Thorpe Road, Norwich, NR1 1BA
Indian Flavours in Thorpe Road seems to be a hit with Just Eat customers as it is one of the top-rated takeaways.
It offers an extensive menu with classic dishes like chicken Balti and sag aloo which can be enjoyed alongside a number of different rice or bread options.