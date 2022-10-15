7 of the best places to get cake in Norwich, according to readers

Cupcake and Co is a great spot to get a sweet treat in Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Whether you fancy a lunchtime treat or need a cake made for a birthday, there are spots in the city for all occasions.

Here are the seven best places to get cake in Norwich, according to our readers.

1. The Cuppie Hut

In the span of four years, the Cuppie Hut has moved from a horsebox to a double stall on Norwich Market and a shop in St Giles.

Making everything from blondies and brownies to cupcakes, cake jars and treat bars. Popular choices include school cake and crack crunch.

2. Sunny Sweet Treats

Based in Norwich this baker ships her makes, including brownies, cookies, and cupcakes, across the country as well as doing pop-ups in the city.

Sunny Sweet Treats also takes commissions for cakes, celebration cookies, cupcakes and more.

3. And Eat It

This cake company is known for its chunky brookies that are packed with treats like Oreos, Daim Bars and more.

Started at the owner's home in 2011, And Eat It now has a stall on Norwich Market serving cookie pie, cookie bars and brownies.

4. Cakes by Abbie

The business was launched in the middle of last year by a former Card Factory worker who left her job after struggling to work full-time due to an illness.

She now offers cookie pie, bespoke cakes, cupcakes, brownies and more.

5. Cupcake & Co

Everything at this cafe is made from scratch with a range of brownies, cupcakes and savouries on offer, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Cupcake and Co first launched in a gazebo by Norwich Station in 2011, moving to the market in 2014 and then to Upper St Giles Street in 2016, where it remains.

6. Bakeaholics

Bakeaholics offers a wide range of treats including cupcakes, brownies, cakes, blondies, cookie pies and slices, rocky road and more.

Though it is based in Attleborough, the business often does pop-ups across the county, with one recently in the Forum.

7. Love Wedding Cakes

The owner has been making bespoke wedding cakes in Norwich since 2011, with a specialism in handmade sugar flowers.

She also makes celebration cakes as well as dessert and grazing tables with treats like cookies, cake pops, meringue kisses and iced doughnuts.