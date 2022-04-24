Seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich
From riverside gems to street food hotspots, Norwich has some great pubs flying under the radar.
Here are seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich, according to Evening News readers.
1. The Walnut Tree Shades
Where: Old Post Office Court, Norwich NR2 1NG
When: Monday to Wednesday 12pm-12am, Thursday 12pm-1am, Friday and Saturday 12pm-2am, Sunday 12-10.30pm
This 'hidden gem' has a large menu with options from green Thai curry and lentil burgers to pub classics like chicken melts. The pub also has a jukebox, a pool table and a dartboard.
2. The Bush
Where: 55 The St, Costessey, Norwich NR8 5DD
When: Monday to Thursday 12-3pm and 7-11.30pm, Friday 12-3pm and 6.30-11.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 12-11.30pm
This quiet pub sits on the river with a large beer garden overlooking the Wensum. The Bush also does weekly pub quizzes and serves food.
3. Last Pub Standing
Where: 27-29 King St, Norwich NR1 1PD
When: Wednesday and Thursday 12-11pm, Friday and Saturday 12-11.30pm, Sunday 12-7pm
Last Pub Standing has a large covered outdoor area with heaters. Soul Kitchen currently has a residency at the pub serving Caribbean-inspired food like curry goat and jerk chicken.
4. Adam and Eve
Where: 17 Bishopgate, Norwich NR3 1RZ
When: Monday to Thursday 12-8pm, Friday and Saturday 12-10pm, Sunday 12-6pm
Known as Norwich's oldest pub, with records going back to 1249, the Adam and Eve is cosy and quaint with small corners to sit in. The pub now serves food and has two bars.
5. The Reindeer
Where: 10 Dereham Rd, Norwich NR2 4AY
When: Monday and Thursday 4-11pm, Friday 12pm-12am, Sunday 12-8pm
This pub is great for those looking to enjoy live music and street food - with performances from local artists and residencies from the likes of Too Fat Roasties and Chef Ron's Kitchen.
6. The York NR2
Where: 1 Leicester St, Norwich NR2 2AS
When: Monday and Tuesday 3-11pm, Wednesday and Thursday 12-11pm, Friday and Saturday 10am-11pm, Sunday 10am-11pm
This pub is known by its fans for its roast and brunch menus, on top of its lunch and dinner options. The York also has 2 for £12 cocktails every night.
7. The Rose Tavern
Where: 88 Rupert St, Norwich NR2 2AT
When: Monday to Thursday 3-11.30pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-12am, Sunday 12-11.30pm
This pub on an NR2 corner holds bi-weekly pub quizzes and hosts a comedy event every two months. They also serve food throughout the week and have barbeques in the summer.