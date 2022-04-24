Norwich has plenty of great pubs that are under the radar - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

From riverside gems to street food hotspots, Norwich has some great pubs flying under the radar.

Here are seven of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norwich, according to Evening News readers.

1. The Walnut Tree Shades

Claire Brooks, landlady of the Walnut Tree Shades - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Where: Old Post Office Court, Norwich NR2 1NG

When: Monday to Wednesday 12pm-12am, Thursday 12pm-1am, Friday and Saturday 12pm-2am, Sunday 12-10.30pm

This 'hidden gem' has a large menu with options from green Thai curry and lentil burgers to pub classics like chicken melts. The pub also has a jukebox, a pool table and a dartboard.

2. The Bush

Where: 55 The St, Costessey, Norwich NR8 5DD

When: Monday to Thursday 12-3pm and 7-11.30pm, Friday 12-3pm and 6.30-11.30pm, Saturday and Sunday 12-11.30pm

This quiet pub sits on the river with a large beer garden overlooking the Wensum. The Bush also does weekly pub quizzes and serves food.

3. Last Pub Standing

The garden at Last Pub Standing - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Where: 27-29 King St, Norwich NR1 1PD

When: Wednesday and Thursday 12-11pm, Friday and Saturday 12-11.30pm, Sunday 12-7pm

Last Pub Standing has a large covered outdoor area with heaters. Soul Kitchen currently has a residency at the pub serving Caribbean-inspired food like curry goat and jerk chicken.

4. Adam and Eve

Where: 17 Bishopgate, Norwich NR3 1RZ

When: Monday to Thursday 12-8pm, Friday and Saturday 12-10pm, Sunday 12-6pm

Known as Norwich's oldest pub, with records going back to 1249, the Adam and Eve is cosy and quaint with small corners to sit in. The pub now serves food and has two bars.

5. The Reindeer

The Reindeer - Credit: Archant

Where: 10 Dereham Rd, Norwich NR2 4AY

When: Monday and Thursday 4-11pm, Friday 12pm-12am, Sunday 12-8pm

This pub is great for those looking to enjoy live music and street food - with performances from local artists and residencies from the likes of Too Fat Roasties and Chef Ron's Kitchen.

6. The York NR2

Where: 1 Leicester St, Norwich NR2 2AS

When: Monday and Tuesday 3-11pm, Wednesday and Thursday 12-11pm, Friday and Saturday 10am-11pm, Sunday 10am-11pm

This pub is known by its fans for its roast and brunch menus, on top of its lunch and dinner options. The York also has 2 for £12 cocktails every night.

7. The Rose Tavern

Where: 88 Rupert St, Norwich NR2 2AT

When: Monday to Thursday 3-11.30pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm-12am, Sunday 12-11.30pm

This pub on an NR2 corner holds bi-weekly pub quizzes and hosts a comedy event every two months. They also serve food throughout the week and have barbeques in the summer.