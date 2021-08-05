7 of the best coffees available in Norwich

Published: 12:21 PM August 5, 2021

Looking for the best cup of coffee in Norwich? Well look no further, we've compiled a list of our favourite independent coffee shops. In no particular order, here are seven of the best cups of coffee in Norwich:

Chapters Coffee Bar, on Jarrold's lower floow - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

1. Chapters Coffee Bar, Jarrold

Where: 1-11 London St, Norwich NR2 1JF

When: 9.30am-4pm

Price: Coffees start at £2.30

On the bottom floor of Jarrold is a hidden gem. The coffee bar is situated in the book department, making it perfect for a cozy read. With a dozen coffees on the menu and five blends to choose from, even connoisseurs would be pleased. For fans of latte art, this is a must-go, from teddys to cats Chapters adds fun to its experience.

Kerri Creasy, barista at Alchemista, with the steampunk cold brew coffee machine. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

2. Alchemista Coffee Potions

Where: 4 St. Gregory's Alley, Norwich NR2 1ER

When: 8.30am-4pm

Price: Coffees start at £2.20

Taking an 'artisanal, innovative, and no compromise' approach to coffee has allowed Alchemista to create an extraordinary experience for its customers. The steampunk interior just scrapes the surface of what Alchemista is proud of - it stocks coffee from all over the globe to create a unique drinking experience.

Artel Coffee Shop in Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

3. Artel

Where: 67 London St, Norwich NR2 1HL

When: 8am-4pm

Price: Coffee starts at £2

All of Artel's food and drink is sourced locally, sustainably, and from other independent brands. Its coffee blend is made by Cupper's Choice in Sheffield, as well as incorporating seasonal blends, and the team's favourite roasteries. With an outdoor space on London Street, Artel is great for feeling the community while people-watching.

Alex Sergeant demonstrating his coffee skills at Strangers in Pottergate.Photo: Bill Smith - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

4. Strangers Coffee House

Where: 21 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1EX

When: 8.30am-4.30pm, closed Sunday

Price: Coffees start at £2

Strangers prides itself on ethical, traceable, and sustainable coffee, made well. The cult-classic, multi-award-winning roastery and shop has three locations in Norwich. With both sit-in cafes and pick-up spots, Strangers is great for coffee in any circumstance. Its brew guides are online to help customers recreate its coffee at home, from Aeropress' to drip filters.

Little Red Roaster owner, Darren Groom. PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

5. The Little Red Roaster

Where: 1 St Andrews St, Norwich NR2 1AD

When: 8am-4.30pm

Price: Most coffees are £2.80

Having been in business since 2002, this coffee shop knows about keeping customers happy, serving ethically-sourced, specialist coffee. The Little Red Roaster even lets you pick the grind of your coffee, all the way from whole-bean to espresso. You can order beans straight to your door, or go to either of its two locations to enjoy coffee made by its baristas.

General manager at Bread Source, Isabel Brentnall - Credit: Archant

6. Bread Source

Where: 20 Bridewell Alley, Norwich NR2 1AQ

When: 8am-5pm

Price: 250g bags available for £7.50

The artisan bakery with multiple shops in Norwich and Aylsham also serves coffee. Using the Workhorse blend from Horsham Coffee Roaster, Bread Source aims for consistency, reliability, and versatility. The Workhorse blend is suitable for all brew methods and can be bought from the Bakery to remake at home,

Kofra has cafes in Trowse, Onley Street, Upper St Giles, and Bell Road - Credit: Neil Didsbury

7. Kofra

Where: 81 Upper St Giles St, Norwich NR2 1AB

When: 8am-5pm

Price: Most coffees are £2.75

All of Kofra's coffee comes from equitably paid producers and is roasted in a Scandinavian style. It also rests its coffee before brewing, which allows for a new depth of flavour. With nine blends to choose from, separated by taste, you'll find something you like at Kofra. It also sells natural wines, craft beer, and dry-aged beef.