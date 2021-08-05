7 of the best coffees available in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Looking for the best cup of coffee in Norwich? Well look no further, we've compiled a list of our favourite independent coffee shops. In no particular order, here are seven of the best cups of coffee in Norwich:
1. Chapters Coffee Bar, Jarrold
Where: 1-11 London St, Norwich NR2 1JF
When: 9.30am-4pm
Price: Coffees start at £2.30
You may also want to watch:
On the bottom floor of Jarrold is a hidden gem. The coffee bar is situated in the book department, making it perfect for a cozy read. With a dozen coffees on the menu and five blends to choose from, even connoisseurs would be pleased. For fans of latte art, this is a must-go, from teddys to cats Chapters adds fun to its experience.
2. Alchemista Coffee Potions
Most Read
- 1 Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway
- 2 Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing
- 3 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
- 4 New virus named after Norfolk village
- 5 Golden Triangle cocktail bar announces closure after 'troubling time'
- 6 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
- 7 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
- 8 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
- 9 Police appeal after road in Sprowston is hit with two fires in one night
- 10 Indian restaurant hit by 'hackers' among top 10pc on TripAdvisor
Where: 4 St. Gregory's Alley, Norwich NR2 1ER
When: 8.30am-4pm
Price: Coffees start at £2.20
Taking an 'artisanal, innovative, and no compromise' approach to coffee has allowed Alchemista to create an extraordinary experience for its customers. The steampunk interior just scrapes the surface of what Alchemista is proud of - it stocks coffee from all over the globe to create a unique drinking experience.
3. Artel
Where: 67 London St, Norwich NR2 1HL
When: 8am-4pm
Price: Coffee starts at £2
All of Artel's food and drink is sourced locally, sustainably, and from other independent brands. Its coffee blend is made by Cupper's Choice in Sheffield, as well as incorporating seasonal blends, and the team's favourite roasteries. With an outdoor space on London Street, Artel is great for feeling the community while people-watching.
4. Strangers Coffee House
Where: 21 Pottergate, Norwich NR2 1EX
When: 8.30am-4.30pm, closed Sunday
Price: Coffees start at £2
Strangers prides itself on ethical, traceable, and sustainable coffee, made well. The cult-classic, multi-award-winning roastery and shop has three locations in Norwich. With both sit-in cafes and pick-up spots, Strangers is great for coffee in any circumstance. Its brew guides are online to help customers recreate its coffee at home, from Aeropress' to drip filters.
5. The Little Red Roaster
Where: 1 St Andrews St, Norwich NR2 1AD
When: 8am-4.30pm
Price: Most coffees are £2.80
Having been in business since 2002, this coffee shop knows about keeping customers happy, serving ethically-sourced, specialist coffee. The Little Red Roaster even lets you pick the grind of your coffee, all the way from whole-bean to espresso. You can order beans straight to your door, or go to either of its two locations to enjoy coffee made by its baristas.
6. Bread Source
Where: 20 Bridewell Alley, Norwich NR2 1AQ
When: 8am-5pm
Price: 250g bags available for £7.50
The artisan bakery with multiple shops in Norwich and Aylsham also serves coffee. Using the Workhorse blend from Horsham Coffee Roaster, Bread Source aims for consistency, reliability, and versatility. The Workhorse blend is suitable for all brew methods and can be bought from the Bakery to remake at home,
7. Kofra
Where: 81 Upper St Giles St, Norwich NR2 1AB
When: 8am-5pm
Price: Most coffees are £2.75
All of Kofra's coffee comes from equitably paid producers and is roasted in a Scandinavian style. It also rests its coffee before brewing, which allows for a new depth of flavour. With nine blends to choose from, separated by taste, you'll find something you like at Kofra. It also sells natural wines, craft beer, and dry-aged beef.