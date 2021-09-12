7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
The importance of a good breakfast should not be underestimated - it can turn a bad morning into a great one and set you up for whatever the rest of the day will bring.
Luckily for Norwich residents, we are blessed with so many fantastic places to enjoy a fry-up.
From traditional 'greasy spoons' to organic cafes, here are 7 of the best places for breakfast in Norwich as chosen by our readers.
1. Street Café
Where: Magdalen St, Norwich NR3 1NF
The Street Café seems to be a real hit with our readers, and was mentioned more than any other.
Situated on Magdalen Street, the menu offers everything from traditional breakfasts to waffles with an array of toppings. Prices range from £3.80 for a bowl of porridge to £12.95 for a bumper breakfast.
As the top-rated breakfast spot on Trip Advisor, the Street Café is a popular spot so bets to get there early.
2. Olives
Where: Elm Hill, Norwich NR3 1HG
Olives is renowned for its generous portions and top-quality food.
They only serve breakfast and brunch, and the team seem to have a real passion for providing customers with the most important meal of the day.
They offer a wide range of dishes, including the meat-laden Full Fruit Pig and also a BBQ breakfast option.
Vegetarians and vegans should also put Olives at the top of their list, as they offer well-cooked and interesting alternatives, such as chickpea scramble or tempeh bacon.
3. Café 33
Where: Exchange St, Norwich NR2 1DP
Café 33 arrived on the city's vibrant café scene in 2006, and have since become well-known for their great breakfasts.
The independent family business take pride in offering freshly cooked food in warm and welcoming atmosphere.
It appears our readers appreciate their efforts, as a number of people suggested this café as one of their favourites.
4. Waffle House
Where: St Giles St, Norwich NR2 1JN
Established in 1978, Waffle House does exactly what their name suggests - waffles served with an array of interesting toppings.
Their menu includes dishes such as the Big English waffle, which is essentially a traditional breakfast on a waffle, to blueberry, maple and pecan waffles.
Not just limited to breakfast, they also serve lunch and dinner options, proving that waffles don't just have to be for breakfast.
5. Ber Street Kitchen
Where: Ber St, Norwich NR1 3EY
If you are looking for a more refined breakfast option, you'd do well to check out Ber Street Kitchen.
The independent café champions locally sourced, fresh produce and also makes every effort to make sure their menu uses sustainable ingredients.
Alongside traditional breakfast fare, diners can also enjoy a breakfast hash, eggs Benedict or even American pancakes. There is sure to be something for everyone.
6. Green Grocers Café
Where: Earlham House, Shop, Norwich NR2 3PD
If you fancy venturing outside of the city, the Green Grocers in Earlham Road is well worth the walk.
Breakfasts are served all day and vegetarian and vegan options are available.
With a bakery on site, their freshly made bread helps elevate any dish. Their freshly-squeezed orange juice is also a great choice.
Their dishes are also reasonably priced, starting at £4.95 for a basic 'Norwich' breakfast to £10.95 for a fully loaded East Anglian at £10.95
7. Sunny Side Up
Where: Hall Rd, Norwich NR1 3HP
Sunny Side Up is a small family-run café to the south of the city, serving classic all-day breakfasts as well as baps and sandwiches.
Their traditional breakfasts are great value, and guests can enjoy the very generous buster breakfast, which includes two of everything for £8.95.
Vegetarian and vegan options are also available, and they even do loaded fries at lunchtime. A real gem.