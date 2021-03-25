7 of the best bakeries to visit in Norwich

Published: 5:30 AM March 25, 2021

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, inside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

From crusty bread to homemade cakes, support local and visit one of these brilliant bakeries in Norwich.

1. Dozen

Where: 107 Gloucester Street, NR2 2DY

Opening times: Tuesday-Friday: 8am-3pm, Saturday: 8pm-2pm, closed Sunday and Monday

Dozen Bakery in Norwich - Credit: Archant

This charming artisan bakery offers small batch bread, which includes a choice of sourdoughs, along with pastries and cakes.

It has seen a spike in orders since the first lockdown so there is a two loaf limit for those just turning up or to pre-order more email info@dozenbakery.co.uk

2. Bread Source

Where: 93 Upper St Giles Street (NR2 1AB)/7 Marriott Close (NR2 4UX) - bakery counter, shop in Bridewell Alley and stall at Norwich Market temporarily closed due to lockdown

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 8am-6pm, Sunday: 8am-4pm

You can get treats from Bread Source delivered to your door. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Alongside a huge range of different breads, including ciabatta, sourdough and rye, at both locations you can also get cakes, doughnuts and pastries, such as cinnamon rolls and a raspberry and pistachio Danish.

The bakery counter has plenty of parking outside and stocks homemade jams, cheeses, frozen Brick pizza and more.

Bread Source also offers collection or delivery and you can order at bread-source.co.uk

3. Crusty Corner Bakery

Where: 38 Bell Road, NR3 4RA

Opening times: Monday-Friday: 7am-2pm, Saturday: 8am-12pm, closed Sunday

Owner Karen Abbott at the Crusty Corner Bakery, a local craft bakery using traditional methods. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

This family-run bakery offers freshly baked bread, made using traditional methods, handmade cakes, cookies, scones and cupcakes, with many Easter-themed treats currently available.

It is also a successful wholesalers and supplies many businesses in Norwich and the surrounding areas.

4. Easters Bakery

Where: 2D Oval Road, New Costessey, NR5 0DE

Opening times: Monday-Thursday: 7am-4pm, Friday-Saturday: 7am-3pm, closed Sunday

This traditional craft bakery, which was established in 1998, sells bread, rolls, pasties, cakes, scones, fresh sandwiches and there is also a deli.

The counter items change regularly to keep things fresh and there are usually seasonal goodies available.

5. Kett's Hill Bakery

Where: 25 Kett's Hill, NR1 4EX/ Unit 2 Bowthorpe Main Centre, NR5 9HA

Opening times: Monday-Saturday: 7am-3pm/Monday-Friday: 8am-4pm, Saturday: 8am-3pm

Both branches sell delicious bread, rolls, savouries and sweet treats, including cream cakes.

There are often specials on offer and hot cross buns are flying off the shelves at the moment.

6. Two Magpies Bakery

Where: 27-29 Timberhill, NR1 3LA

Opening times: Monday-Sunday: 9am to 3pm

Two Magpies Bakery in Norwich, which has now branched out into selling celebration cakes in lockdown. Pic: EDP - Credit: Archant

Two Magpies Bakery, which also has branches in Southwold, Darsham and Aldeburgh in Suffolk, opened in Norwich in early 2020 in the former home of Timberhill Bakery.

It boasts a tempting counter full of sweet treats, including cakes and cookies, pastries, focaccia and there is a great selection of bread on the shelves behind.

Sandwiches are also available and the café will hopefully be able to reopen from May 17 as restrictions ease.

7. Linzers Bakery

Where: 3 Albertine Close, Sweet Briar Estate, NR3 2FA

Opening times: Wholesale business but home delivery available

Andrew and Susan Bell from Linzers Bakery. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Linzers was founded in 1984 by Andrew and Susan Bell and is now the largest independent bakery in Norfolk, selling bread, cakes, sandwiches and more.

While you can't walk-up and buy items as it is a wholesalers, a home delivery service is available on orders over £20 within a five-mile radius of the bakery - see details at linzers.co.uk

Check online for the latest opening times as these may change at short notice due to coronavirus.