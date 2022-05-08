Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
From slushie beers to tea cocktails: Five unique Norwich tipples

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:55 PM May 8, 2022
Sir Toby's Beers beers have launched slushie beers for the summer.

Sir Toby's Beers beers have launched slushie beers for the summer. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

City folk have always been keen on a drink, with Norwich once said to have a pub for each day of the year, so it's no surprise the city is packed with innovative concoctions.

From tea cocktails to green and yellow beers launched when Norwich City were promoted last season, here are some of the unique alcoholic drinks you can try in Norwich. 

Tea cocktails

Bird and Blend, located at 9 Back of the Inns, claims to be the "Willy Wonka of the tea world" and offers a range of teas, from builders' blends to peach and elderflower bellini blends.

However, now the store serves its teas with an alcoholic kick mixing them with a variety of spirits from an in-store bar.

It also serves a range of tea-infused beers.

Slushie beers

Served from Sir Toby's Beers on Norwich Market, the Schofferhofer and Belgian Cherry slushie beers have gone down a storm with city folk and even our reviewers.

Evening News reporters described the beers as "a welcome refreshment after a hard day's work".

The grapefruit-flavoured, 2.5pc alcohol Schofferhofer slushie is priced at £4.95 and made from Radler, while the 3.6pc alcohol Belgian Cherry is made from Kriek and costs £5.95.

Eco-friendly vodka and gin

Chambers Cocktail Company. Photo: Chambers Cocktail Company

Chambers Cocktail Company. Photo: Chambers Cocktail Company - Credit: Archant

Chambers Cocktail Company based in Wensum Street offers an eco-friendly alternative to the usual spirits.

Two of its house spirits, Element 29, an English wheat vodka, and Boxer Gin are now supplied to the bar in an 'Eco Pouch' made of recycled plastic.

By doing away with the glass bottle the pouch, which is 45pc lighter than a glass bottle, provides major energy and manufacturing savings that can then be passed on to customers.

The London-based supply company, Sustainable Spirits, also saves on the production of bottles which makes up a significant portion of the cost of the spirit.

Shake your own cocktails

Cocktails at Tipsy Jar in Norwich are served in a jar with ice, which needs to be shaken and poured. 

Cocktails at Tipsy Jar in Norwich are served in a jar with ice, which needs to be shaken and poured. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Tipsy Jar in Redwell Street has become a favourite among city drinkers for its wide variety of creative cocktails.

All cocktails at the bar are served in jars and drinkers add the ice that comes with it and put the lid before adding garnish shaking and serving in two glasses.

Drinks on offer include a Sloe Gin Forest Bramble, Maple and Pecan Old Fashioned and classics such as Espresso and Pornstar Martinis.

Green beer

The Fat Cat landlord, Colin Keatley, with his special beer, Yeller 'N' Green, to celebrate NCFC winn

Fat Cat landlord Colin Keatley with the Yeller 'n' Green beer. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Following Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League, the Fat Cat Brewery added a new beer to its range called Yeller 'n' Green, a session IPA made with Slovenian Krpan hops.

The beer has been separated into two batches - one yellow and one green - with punters encouraged to order a half of each for the full Canaries experience.

