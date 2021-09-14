All the fish and chip shops with five star hygiene ratings in Norwich

Published: 5:20 PM September 14, 2021

Serving one of our most-loved national dishes, there are no shortage of fish and chip shops to try in Norwich.

However, it is always good to know that your food is being prepared safely and hygienically.

Here are all fish and chip shops that have five-star hygiene ratings from Norwich City Council.

1. Bishop Bridge Fish and Chips

Where: Bishop Bridge Road, Norwich, NR1 4ET

Opening times: Tue-Sat, 12-2pm lunchtime and 4-9pm evenings

Last rated: August 14 2018

Bishop Bridge Fish and Chips has not only received a five-star hygiene rating. It is also rated five stars on Trip Advisor, so must be a hit with customers.

2. Boundary Fish Bar

Where: Aylsham Road, NR3 2RX

Opening times: Tue-Sun, 12-2pm lunchtimes and 4-9pm evenings. Sundays 4-8.45pm.

Last rated: January 15 2019

Boundary Fish Bar achieved a 5-star rating in every category. It is located in the north of the city and also does deliveries.

3. The Chip Shop

Where: Stafford Street, NR2 3BB

Opening times: Tue-Sat, 4.30-10pm. Also open lunchtimes on Thu-Sat, 12-1.45pm.

Last rated: April 4 2018

Located between Earlham Road and Dereham Road, the Chip Shop is popular with locals and queues can often be seen in the evenings.





4. Chish and Fips

Where: Angel Rd, Norwich NR3 3HR

Opening times: Tue-Sat, 12-1.30pm lunchtime and 4.30-9pm evenings

Last rated: December 6 2018

Chish and Fips is next door to Waterloo Park in the north of the city, making it a great choice if you fancied having a fish and chips picnic for lunch or dinner. It was named among the top 50 fish and chip shops in the country earlier this year.

5. The Frying Machine

Where: Colman Road, NR4 7AA

Opening times: Mon-Sat, 11.45am -1.45pm, and 4-8pm in the evenings

Last rated: April 14 2021

The Frying Machine on Colman Road offers freshly cooked traditional fish and chips.

6. Grosvenor Fish Bar

Where: Lower Goat Lane, Norwich, NR2 1EL

Opening times: Mon-Sat, 10.45am - 7.30pm

Last rated: August 30 2018

The Grosvenor fish bar has been running for 90 years and is one of the best known restaurants in Norwich city centre. Alongside traditional fish and chips it also offers more unusual dishes, such as a clam burger.

7. Long John Hill Fish Bar

Where: Long John Hill, Norwich NR1 2JJ

Opening times: Mon 4.30-8.15pm, Tue-Sat 11.45am - 1.45pm and 4.30-8.30pm

Last rated: May 13 2021

There has been a fish and chip shop on this site for 81 years, and it is still going strong today. It achieved a good report following its food safety inspection.

8. Neptune Fish Bar

Where: Earlham Green Lane, NR5 8RF

Opening times: Mon-Sat, 3-10pm, and Fri-Sat 11.55am - 10pm

Last rated: March 26 2018

Neptune Fish Bar doesn't just make traditional fish and chips. It also serves pizzas, kebabs and burgers to hungry customers.

9. New Sole Plaice

Where: Suffolk Square, NR2 2AA

Opening times: Tue-Sat, 11.45am - 2pm and 4.30 - 8pm.

Last rated: June 8 2018

Right next to Jenny Lind Park, New Sole Plaice offers traditional fare cooked fresh to order.

10. Orford Plaice

Where: Orford Place, NR1 3RU

Opening times: Mon-Sat, 11am - 5pm

Last rated: April 9 2019

Right in the city centre, Orford Plaice is a popular choice for visitors and locals alike.

11. Trawlers Fish and Chips

Where: Dereham Road, NR5 8TU

Opening times: Tue-Sat 11.45am - 1.45pm and 4.45 - 9.45pm

The latest inspection praised the takeaway restaurant for its high levels of personal hygiene and food safety standards.

12. Woodcock Fish bar

Where: Woodcock Road, Norwich, NR3 3TH

Opening times: Mon-Wed 4.30 - 8.30pm, Thu-Sat 11.30am - 1.30pm and 4.30-8.30pm

Alongside classic fish and chip shop dishes, the Woodcock Road fish bar also serves battered pizzas.