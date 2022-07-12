Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
5 riverside pubs to visit in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:26 PM July 12, 2022
The Red Lion in Norwich which has opened it's doors to customers once again. Picture: Danielle Boode

The Red Lion in Norwich - Credit: Danielle Booden

There's nothing better than relaxing with a refreshing drink when the sun is beaming down. 

And with the River Wensum weaving its way through the city, there are plenty of pubs to stop in.

Here are five riverside pubs and bars in Norwich:

Holiday makers enjoying the hot weather hitting Norwich. Drinks in the sunshine by the river at the

The Ribs of Beef has an outdoor terrace overlooking the River Wensum - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

1. Ribs of Beef

Where: 24 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 1HY

Opening times: Monday to Thursday 12pm - 11pm, Friday to Saturday 12pm  - midnight and Sunday 12pm - 8pm

Located next to Fye Bridge and the colourful Quayside, Ribs of Beef has a waterside terrace that looks over the Wensum.

The pub serves a wide range of real ales and also serves hearty meals. 

Customers enjoying a drink at The Red Lion in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

People enjoying a pint next to the river at The Red Lion - Credit: Danielle Booden

2. Red Lion Bishopgate

Where: 79 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 4AA

Opening times: Sunday to Thursday 10am - 10pm, Friday to Saturday 10am - 11pm

The Red Lion can be found along the river in the shadow of Norwich Cathedral. 

It is open for brunch, lunch and dinner and there is also the chance to hire canoes, kayaks and paddleboards next door if you fancied a dip in the water. 

The refurbished bar at the Playhouse in Norwich

The riverside garden at Playhouse bar - Credit: Archant

3. Norwich Playhouse Bar

Where: 42-58 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 12pm - 11pm 

The Playhouse has a large beer garden next to the river and it is a popular spot with theatre goers and students.

The bar serves a range of drinks including speciality teas, real ales and cocktails and is a great place to relax in the sunshine.

Jason Carter, landlord at the Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

4. Gibraltar Gardens

Where: 288 Heigham Street, Norwich, NR2 4LZ

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 12pm - 11pm

A short walk away from the city centre, Gibraltar Gardens has one of the biggest outdoor spaces of all the pubs in Norwich.

It sits opposite Anderson Meadow on the other side of the river, a popular park which people often swim from in the summer months.

It is also home to Norwich Paddle Hire, owned by Adam Tiffany.

The Compleat Angler which is flourishing after becoming a home fans pub about a year ago. Picture: D

The Compleat Angler - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

5. Compleat Angler

Where: 120 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1NS

Opening times: Monday to Saturday 11am - midnight, Sunday 11am - 10.30pm

The Compleat Angler is just across the river from Norwich Railway Station in Prince of Wales Road.

The Greene King pub serves a range of real ales as well as cocktails and wine, and has plenty of space for al fresco dining.

