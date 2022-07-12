5 riverside pubs to visit in Norwich
- Credit: Danielle Booden
There's nothing better than relaxing with a refreshing drink when the sun is beaming down.
And with the River Wensum weaving its way through the city, there are plenty of pubs to stop in.
Here are five riverside pubs and bars in Norwich:
1. Ribs of Beef
Where: 24 Wensum Street, Norwich, NR3 1HY
Opening times: Monday to Thursday 12pm - 11pm, Friday to Saturday 12pm - midnight and Sunday 12pm - 8pm
Located next to Fye Bridge and the colourful Quayside, Ribs of Beef has a waterside terrace that looks over the Wensum.
The pub serves a wide range of real ales and also serves hearty meals.
2. Red Lion Bishopgate
Where: 79 Bishopgate, Norwich, NR1 4AA
Opening times: Sunday to Thursday 10am - 10pm, Friday to Saturday 10am - 11pm
The Red Lion can be found along the river in the shadow of Norwich Cathedral.
It is open for brunch, lunch and dinner and there is also the chance to hire canoes, kayaks and paddleboards next door if you fancied a dip in the water.
3. Norwich Playhouse Bar
Where: 42-58 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 12pm - 11pm
The Playhouse has a large beer garden next to the river and it is a popular spot with theatre goers and students.
The bar serves a range of drinks including speciality teas, real ales and cocktails and is a great place to relax in the sunshine.
4. Gibraltar Gardens
Where: 288 Heigham Street, Norwich, NR2 4LZ
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 12pm - 11pm
A short walk away from the city centre, Gibraltar Gardens has one of the biggest outdoor spaces of all the pubs in Norwich.
It sits opposite Anderson Meadow on the other side of the river, a popular park which people often swim from in the summer months.
It is also home to Norwich Paddle Hire, owned by Adam Tiffany.
5. Compleat Angler
Where: 120 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1NS
Opening times: Monday to Saturday 11am - midnight, Sunday 11am - 10.30pm
The Compleat Angler is just across the river from Norwich Railway Station in Prince of Wales Road.
The Greene King pub serves a range of real ales as well as cocktails and wine, and has plenty of space for al fresco dining.