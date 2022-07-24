5 city food businesses that swapped pop-up kitchens for a restaurant

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run by Dani Mason and Jimmy Preston. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Pop-up kitchens present a great opportunity to test the waters and make the first foray into running a food business.

Many have tried their luck in Norwich and have gone on to success, winning awards and becoming an established name in the city.

Here are five pop-ups that have now moved to a permanent home.

Owner Chris Smith outside Christophe's Crepes, which has opened in the former home of Tofurei in the Norwich Lanes Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

1. Christophe's Crepes

Where: 12 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DY

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 11am - 7pm, Sunday 11am to 5pm

Christophe's Crepes, run by couple Chris and Lauren Smith, started out serving crepes at events and they then launched a trailer in Davey Place in the city centre in 2012.

It quickly gained a loyal following, with locals and visitors eager to enjoy its savoury and sweet pancakes.

Queues along Davey Place for Christophe's Crepes in Norwich on Pancake Day Picture: Supplied by Christophe's Crepes - Credit: Archant

In 2020, the pair jumped at the chance to expand and open a permanent spot in the city, launching its first shop in Pottergate in August that year.

It now also serves coffees and ice cream alongside its signature crepes.

The newly-opened Oishii Street Kitchen at Distillery Square, Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

2. Oishii Street Kitchen

Where: 12 Distillery Square, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4BH

Opening times: Sunday to Friday 4pm - 9pm, Saturday noon - 9pm

The teams behind two of Norfolk's most in demand street food vans, Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen, joined forces to start Oishii Street Kitchen in October 2020.

It started as a pop-up at Chambers Cocktail Company in Wensum Street but by February 2022 the team had moved into their own restaurant.

One of the burgers on offer by Oishii Street Kitchen - Credit: Instagram @joshuapatrickphotography

The eatery is known for its Asian-inspired burgers, loaded fries, wings and other street food dishes.

Harry's Soul Station opens in Norwich - pictured are Molly, Marc Ward, Donna Newby and Keira. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

3. Harry's Soul Train

Where: 49 West End Street, Norwich, NR2 4NA

Opening times: Tuesday 8am - noon/5pm - 10pm, Wednesday to Friday 8am - 10pm, Saturday 9am - 12pm and Sunday 9am - 2pm

Harry's Soul Train started off as a food truck in 2020, serving street food dishes like tacos, burgers and wings.

Fast forward two years later and the business has grown to two food trailers, a residency at the Whalebone pub and in May it launched its first restaurant.

The smokey BBQ and Buffalo wings served with a blue cheese dip - Credit: Harry's Soul Station

Harry's Soul Station opened inside the former Fat Percy pub in Adelaide Street, where they offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Last month it launched an unlimited wings night.

Tom Shiers, owner of Fupburger. - Credit: Archant

4. Fupburger

Where: Ten Bells, St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR

Opening times: Monday to Sunday noon to late

Fupburger, run by Tom Shiers, started off as a pop-up at The Earlham in NR2 in 2020 and it proved popular.

It then changed locations and moved to the Dog House pub in Norwich city centre, where it continued to serve its signature 'dirty' burgers from its van situated in the pub's beer garden.

Fupburger has now also moved into the Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street and has changed its Dog House offerings to focus on fried chicken dishes.

XO Kitchen have moved to a new venue on St Georges Street in Norwich. The popular restaurant is run by Dani Mason and Jimmy Preston. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

5. XO Kitchen

Where: 13-15 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday, 8am - 9pm

XO Kitchen started life as a pop-up in 2019 at the Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road.

It quickly gained a big following with its dynamic dishes inspired by Asian street food.

Restaurant review at the Xo Kitchen, based at the Artichoke pub in Norwich. The pork flatbread. Picture: LAUREN COPE - Credit: LAUREN COPE

In November 2021, it moved to a permanent home in St Georges Street.

Run by head chef Jimmy Preston and manager Dani Mason, XO Kitchen continues to find success and has achieved a growing number of accolades.