5 city food businesses that swapped pop-up kitchens for a restaurant
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Pop-up kitchens present a great opportunity to test the waters and make the first foray into running a food business.
Many have tried their luck in Norwich and have gone on to success, winning awards and becoming an established name in the city.
Here are five pop-ups that have now moved to a permanent home.
1. Christophe's Crepes
Where: 12 Pottergate, Norwich, NR2 1DY
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday 11am - 7pm, Sunday 11am to 5pm
Christophe's Crepes, run by couple Chris and Lauren Smith, started out serving crepes at events and they then launched a trailer in Davey Place in the city centre in 2012.
Most Read
- 1 Passengers stranded outside Gatwick after TUI diverts Norwich flight
- 2 Disruption expected as roadworks begin on busy city road next month
- 3 Road rage row sees police swoop on city suburb
- 4 Period home in 'prestigious' city street on sale for £950k
- 5 Parents struggling to get premature baby home appeal to city MP for help
- 6 Camp shop owners 'devastated' after £22k display model is stolen
- 7 Concern over loss of hairdressers to become a home instead
- 8 'Very rare' unit in The Forum hits the market
- 9 Trial date set after men accused of stealing expensive vehicles
- 10 Engineering works postponed over congestion fears at busy roundabout
It quickly gained a loyal following, with locals and visitors eager to enjoy its savoury and sweet pancakes.
In 2020, the pair jumped at the chance to expand and open a permanent spot in the city, launching its first shop in Pottergate in August that year.
It now also serves coffees and ice cream alongside its signature crepes.
2. Oishii Street Kitchen
Where: 12 Distillery Square, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 4BH
Opening times: Sunday to Friday 4pm - 9pm, Saturday noon - 9pm
The teams behind two of Norfolk's most in demand street food vans, Moco Kitchen and The Hen House Kitchen, joined forces to start Oishii Street Kitchen in October 2020.
It started as a pop-up at Chambers Cocktail Company in Wensum Street but by February 2022 the team had moved into their own restaurant.
The eatery is known for its Asian-inspired burgers, loaded fries, wings and other street food dishes.
3. Harry's Soul Train
Where: 49 West End Street, Norwich, NR2 4NA
Opening times: Tuesday 8am - noon/5pm - 10pm, Wednesday to Friday 8am - 10pm, Saturday 9am - 12pm and Sunday 9am - 2pm
Harry's Soul Train started off as a food truck in 2020, serving street food dishes like tacos, burgers and wings.
Fast forward two years later and the business has grown to two food trailers, a residency at the Whalebone pub and in May it launched its first restaurant.
Harry's Soul Station opened inside the former Fat Percy pub in Adelaide Street, where they offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Last month it launched an unlimited wings night.
4. Fupburger
Where: Ten Bells, St Benedicts Street, Norwich, NR2 4AR
Opening times: Monday to Sunday noon to late
Fupburger, run by Tom Shiers, started off as a pop-up at The Earlham in NR2 in 2020 and it proved popular.
It then changed locations and moved to the Dog House pub in Norwich city centre, where it continued to serve its signature 'dirty' burgers from its van situated in the pub's beer garden.
Fupburger has now also moved into the Ten Bells in St Benedicts Street and has changed its Dog House offerings to focus on fried chicken dishes.
5. XO Kitchen
Where: 13-15 St Georges Street, Norwich, NR3 1AB
Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday, 8am - 9pm
XO Kitchen started life as a pop-up in 2019 at the Artichoke pub in Magdalen Road.
It quickly gained a big following with its dynamic dishes inspired by Asian street food.
In November 2021, it moved to a permanent home in St Georges Street.
Run by head chef Jimmy Preston and manager Dani Mason, XO Kitchen continues to find success and has achieved a growing number of accolades.