Five places for a pizza and beer pitstop in Norwich

Here are five great pubs for a beer and pizza night - Credit: Archant

With so many pubs, it can sometimes be tough to choose where to go, but with the added allure of pizza, here are five boozers which are ideal for hungry drinkers.

Here are some places for the perfect pizza pitstop in the Fine City.

1. Plasterers Arms

The Plasterers Arms in Cowgate - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

Where: 43 Cowgate, Norwich NR3 1SZ

Price: Pizzas £10, loaded chips £4

This hidden gem on the corner of Cowgate offers some of the best pizzas accompanied by delicious chips.

The pub also holds a pub quiz every Monday which you can play while tucking in to pizza and even win a free one.

2. Ribs of Beef

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where: 24 Wensum Street, Norwich NR3 1HY

Price: Pizzas £10

This charming riverside pub renowned for its pub and paddle canoe rental is now offering a small range of pizzas to enjoy.

La Repubblica Della Pizza is offering pizzas at the venue five days a week from 12pm to 5pm.

3.Redwell

The Redwell Brewery - Credit: Archant

Where: 7, The Arches, Bracondale, Norwich NR1 2EF

Price: Pizzas £10, chicken wings £5 to £7

The popular brewery is now offering pizzas with its locally brewed craft beers.

Redwell Vault Pizzeria is offering its doughy delights on Friday from 5pm to 9pm and on Saturday from 12pm to 9pm.

4. Rumsey Wells

The Rumsey Wells pub in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: 4 St Andrews Street, Norwich NR2 4AF

Price: Pizzas £10

This trendy Norwich boozer has become known for its offering of pies and pints, but now it has added pizza to the mix.

Brick Pizza has begun serving a range of its delicious dishes at the pub from 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm.

5. The Garnet

The Garnet on Norwich Market - Credit: Archant Library

Where: 36 Market Place, Norwich NR2 1RD

Price: Pizzas £10

Another pub offering the delights of Brick Pizza, the company's restaurant is located directly behind the pub and the pair have an agreement to allow pizza lovers to tuck in to their food in the bar.

The Garnet also allows drinkers to sample all of the other culinary treats of Norwich Market while downing a refreshing pint.



