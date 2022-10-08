Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Five places for a pizza and beer pitstop in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:00 AM October 8, 2022
Here are five great pubs for a beer and pizza night

Here are five great pubs for a beer and pizza night - Credit: Archant

With so many pubs, it can sometimes be tough to choose where to go, but with the added allure of pizza, here are five boozers which are ideal for hungry drinkers.

Here are some places for the perfect pizza pitstop in the Fine City.

1. Plasterers Arms

The Plasterers Arms in Cowgate

The Plasterers Arms in Cowgate - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

Where: 43 Cowgate, Norwich NR3 1SZ

Price: Pizzas £10, loaded chips £4

This hidden gem on the corner of Cowgate offers some of the best pizzas accompanied by delicious chips.

The pub also holds a pub quiz every Monday which you can play while tucking in to pizza and even win a free one.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout
  2. 2 Best Sunday League team ever? Holt, Hoolahan and Huckerby's new squad
  3. 3 Road reopens after closure due to police incident near Norwich
  1. 4 Vintage show with classic cars, tractors and 150 stalls heading to Norfolk
  2. 5 City mum unable to lock front door for EIGHT months due to council delays
  3. 6 Yobs hurl brick at mum's moving car leaving her in panicked state
  4. 7 'Take a plate and eat': Indian restaurant handing out free meals
  5. 8 Parents parking badly around school sees police launch patrols
  6. 9 Family's plea to other motorists after death of 'big hearted' biker
  7. 10 Two arrested and car seized after £4000 of stolen goods discovered

2. Ribs of Beef

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Ribs of Beef pub, Wensum Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Where: 24 Wensum Street, Norwich NR3 1HY

Price: Pizzas £10

This charming riverside pub renowned for its pub and paddle canoe rental is now offering a small range of pizzas to enjoy.

La Repubblica Della Pizza is offering pizzas at the venue five days a week from 12pm to 5pm.

3.Redwell

Redwell Brewery has opened a permanent taproom bar complete with 10 beers on tap. Picture: Ella Wilk

The Redwell Brewery - Credit: Archant

Where: 7, The Arches, Bracondale, Norwich NR1 2EF

Price: Pizzas £10, chicken wings £5 to £7

The popular brewery is now offering pizzas with its locally brewed craft beers.

Redwell Vault Pizzeria is offering its doughy delights on Friday from 5pm to 9pm and on Saturday from 12pm to 9pm.

4. Rumsey Wells 

The Rumsey Wells pub in Norwich.

The Rumsey Wells pub in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Where: 4 St Andrews Street, Norwich NR2 4AF

Price: Pizzas £10

This trendy Norwich boozer has become known for its offering of pies and pints, but now it has added pizza to the mix.

Brick Pizza has begun serving a range of its delicious dishes at the pub from 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm. 

5. The Garnet

Norwich at night: The Sir Garnet on Norwich Market place near Gentleman's Walk in 2013.

The Garnet on Norwich Market - Credit: Archant Library

Where: 36 Market Place, Norwich NR2 1RD

Price: Pizzas £10

Another pub offering the delights of Brick Pizza, the company's restaurant is located directly behind the pub and the pair have an agreement to allow pizza lovers to tuck in to their food in the bar.

The Garnet also allows drinkers to sample all of the other culinary treats of Norwich Market while downing a refreshing pint.


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Get into the festive spirit as Winter Wonderland is coming to the Norfolk Showground. 

Christmas | Video

What to expect at Winter Wonderland running for 6 weeks with REAL ice rink

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
St Stephens Street in Norwich , 20-9-2002<Copy: Tara Greaves><Picture: James Bass>

Gallery

How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The apartment is in Pudding Lane and overlooks Norwich Market

Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Toby and Jenni of UEA Games Society who have seen more than £1,000 worth of table top games stolen

'Incredibly stressful' - Board games worth more than £1,000 stolen

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon