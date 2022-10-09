5 of the best places to eat seafood in Norwich

There are several places to eat seafood in the city - Credit: Press Association Images

Given Norwich's proximity to the coast, those living in the city are spoilt for choice when it comes to fresh seafood.

From restaurants to market stalls, here are five places where you can tuck into some tasty fish in Norwich.

1. Jorge's Restaurant

Jorge's Restaurant is inspired by Portuguese recipes - Credit: Archant

Where: Orford Yard, Red Lion Street, Norwich, NR1 3TB

Having opened in Norwich in 2018, Jorge's Restaurant has become known for serving top notch Portuguese dishes to city folk.

Its seafood is a popular choice among customers and founder and owner Jorge Santos is inspired by his mother's recipes.

As well as offering alternative dishes such as grills and tapas, seafood options such as Mozambique tiger prawns and charcoal-grilled octopus are firm favourites.

2. The Bay Seafood and Wine Bar

The Bay is located in Jarrold department store - Credit: Archant

Where: Jarrold, London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JF

Located in department store Jarrold's lifestyle floor, The Bay specialises in seafood such as the house-smoked salmon.

A former store cupboard, Jarrold transformed the space beyond recognition into a luxurious lunchtime dining experience.

Other popular dishes on the menu includes homemade fish pie, taster boards and caviar.

3. City Fish

Stuart Page and Steve Boardley of City Fish on Norwich Market - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Where: Market Place, Norwich, NR2 1ND

From monkfish tails to smoked haddock, City Fish offers a huge choice of seafood which can be taken home to make a tasty dinner.

Its fish is locally-sourced wherever possible and it provides special 'catch of the day' offers.

Fish platters and larger orders can also be accommodated by arrangement.

4. The Rembrandt Restaurant

The Rembrandt - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Dereham Road, Norwich, NR9 5EH

With a passion for fish and chips, The Rembrandt offers a cosy and relaxed atmosphere for visitors to enjoy.

The restaurant's menu boasts a variety of fresh fish dishes alongside seasonal specials.

It uses locally-sourced produce and there is a takeaway option too.

5. Trattoria Rustica

Food at Trattoria Rustica in Norwich. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

Where: Princes Street, Norwich, NR3 1AE

Having served city folk Italian food since 1994, Trattoria Rustica has become a firm favourite.

But it is not just pizzas and pasta the restaurant has become known for.

Its fish dishes, which include mussels marinara, mussels piemontese and zuppa di pesce, are a big hit too.