Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

5 of the best dog-friendly places to eat out in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:15 AM August 29, 2022
Tuesday, August 9. Beautiful Norway of the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, much-loved by locals.

Tuesday, August 9. Beautiful Norway of the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, much-loved by locals. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Eating out with the family always makes for fond memories however sometimes one important member gets left behind.

Although dogs are loyal companions they are not always welcome at restaurants and pubs.

Luckily for the canines of Norwich there are a number of dog-friendly places to eat.

Here are five that are registered on the Dog Friendly Norfolk Guide.

Al Dente Italian Restaurant and Deli has opened a new out door seating area on St Gile Street Pictur

Al Dente serves freshly made pasta alongside a range of cocktails - Credit: Archant

1. Al Dente Pasta Bar and Kitchen

Where: St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1JN

Opening times: Monday 4pm - 10pm, Tuesday to Saturday 11am - 10pm

Most Read

  1. 1 MORE TUI chaos as Norwich passengers sent to East Midlands and Aberdeen
  2. 2 Key city route blocked after water seen spurting '8ft into air'
  3. 3 'Hero' stranger dives to the rescue of drowning dog in city river
  1. 4 'UK's smallest off licence' opens in city phone box
  2. 5 City pub in the running to be named the best in the country
  3. 6 Flooding hotspot to be closed for 'significant' drainage works
  4. 7 Drone pictures show progress of major developments on edge of city
  5. 8 Foodbank shuts its doors due to lack of funding
  6. 9 Temporary traffic lights in place for a week in busy NR3 road
  7. 10 'The support has been unreal': New York-style sandwiches a hit

If you are looking for a "true Italian experience" with freshly-made pasta dishes, then Al Dente would be a great place to visit.

Dogs of all sizes are welcome and there are biscuit treats available for the well-behaved pooches.

The Wallow in Norwich. Photograph by Emily Revell

The Wallow has over 50 wines to try - Credit: Emily Revell

2. The Wallow 

Where: Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AX

Opening times: Monday to Tuesday 4pm - 11pm, Wednesday to Thursday noon - 11pm, Friday to Saturday noon - midnight, Sunday noon - 6pm

It may be a swanky wine bar but despite the upmarket atmosphere it offers a warm welcome to four-legged visitors.

The bar uniquely offers wine by the glass from its self-service vending machine with over 50 wines from around the world.

Cockapoo Bobbi enjoying a puppuccino at Woods Coffee Bar

Cockapoo Bobbi enjoying a puppuccino at Woods Coffee Bar - Credit: Lorraine Woods

3. Woods Coffee Bar

Where: Roundtree Close, Norwich, NR7 8SX

Opening times: Monday to Friday 7am - 5pm, Saturday 9am - 4pm

Woods Coffee Bar in Sprowston is a great place to visit for a light lunch or to enjoy some baked goods with a cup of coffee.

Resident cockapoo Bobbi is on hand to greet visiting pooches and is happy to share her treats with them.

The cafe is only a short walk from Mousehold Heath, a popular dog walking spot.

Tuesday, August 9. Beautiful Norway of the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, much-loved by locals.

Tuesday, August 9. Beautiful Norway of the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, much-loved by locals. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

4. Pear Tree Inn

Where: Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PE

Opening times: Monday - Thursday 4pm until late. Friday to Sunday noon until late.

The Pear Tree Inn is a family-run community pub in the heart of the Golden Triangle.

It serves a range of dishes ranging from sandwiches, rice bowls and chicken wings.

A number of vegan options are available and it has a wide selection of beers, ciders and spirits.

Resident pub pup Norway, a Siberian husky, is on hand to give a warm welcome and she gets on well with families and of course, other dogs. 

Harry's Soul Station in Adelaide Street, Norwich.

Harry's Soul Station in Adelaide Street, Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

5. Harry's Soul Station

Where: Adelaide Street, Norwich, NR2 4JD

Opening times: Tuesday to Friday 8am - 10pm, Saturday 9am - 10pm, Sunday 9am - 2pm

Cafe and deli by day, restaurant and cocktail bar by night. Harry's Soul Station offers a wide selection of dishes ranging from tacos to big and hearty breakfasts.

Four-legged friends are more than welcome, as long as their humans are well behaved.

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A man and a woman have been assaulted at a business premises in King Street, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Police appeal after man and woman assaulted in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Shelagh Gurney at Boundary Junction, Norwich

Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Traffic at the Blue Boar roundabout and the Wroxham Road roundabout near to the Chopyngs Dale Close

Norfolk Live News

Long delays on busy road in city suburb due to roadworks

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Pure Electric, in Castle Quarter Shopping Centre, is closing down

Electric transport retailer closing city shop

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon