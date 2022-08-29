5 of the best dog-friendly places to eat out in Norwich

Tuesday, August 9. Beautiful Norway of the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, much-loved by locals. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Eating out with the family always makes for fond memories however sometimes one important member gets left behind.

Although dogs are loyal companions they are not always welcome at restaurants and pubs.

Luckily for the canines of Norwich there are a number of dog-friendly places to eat.

Here are five that are registered on the Dog Friendly Norfolk Guide.

Al Dente serves freshly made pasta alongside a range of cocktails - Credit: Archant

1. Al Dente Pasta Bar and Kitchen

Where: St Giles Street, Norwich, NR2 1JN

Opening times: Monday 4pm - 10pm, Tuesday to Saturday 11am - 10pm

If you are looking for a "true Italian experience" with freshly-made pasta dishes, then Al Dente would be a great place to visit.

Dogs of all sizes are welcome and there are biscuit treats available for the well-behaved pooches.

The Wallow has over 50 wines to try - Credit: Emily Revell

2. The Wallow

Where: Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AX

Opening times: Monday to Tuesday 4pm - 11pm, Wednesday to Thursday noon - 11pm, Friday to Saturday noon - midnight, Sunday noon - 6pm

It may be a swanky wine bar but despite the upmarket atmosphere it offers a warm welcome to four-legged visitors.

The bar uniquely offers wine by the glass from its self-service vending machine with over 50 wines from around the world.

Cockapoo Bobbi enjoying a puppuccino at Woods Coffee Bar - Credit: Lorraine Woods

3. Woods Coffee Bar

Where: Roundtree Close, Norwich, NR7 8SX

Opening times: Monday to Friday 7am - 5pm, Saturday 9am - 4pm

Woods Coffee Bar in Sprowston is a great place to visit for a light lunch or to enjoy some baked goods with a cup of coffee.

Resident cockapoo Bobbi is on hand to greet visiting pooches and is happy to share her treats with them.

The cafe is only a short walk from Mousehold Heath, a popular dog walking spot.

Tuesday, August 9. Beautiful Norway of the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, much-loved by locals. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

4. Pear Tree Inn

Where: Unthank Road, Norwich, NR2 2PE

Opening times: Monday - Thursday 4pm until late. Friday to Sunday noon until late.

The Pear Tree Inn is a family-run community pub in the heart of the Golden Triangle.

It serves a range of dishes ranging from sandwiches, rice bowls and chicken wings.

A number of vegan options are available and it has a wide selection of beers, ciders and spirits.

Resident pub pup Norway, a Siberian husky, is on hand to give a warm welcome and she gets on well with families and of course, other dogs.

Harry's Soul Station in Adelaide Street, Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

5. Harry's Soul Station

Where: Adelaide Street, Norwich, NR2 4JD

Opening times: Tuesday to Friday 8am - 10pm, Saturday 9am - 10pm, Sunday 9am - 2pm

Cafe and deli by day, restaurant and cocktail bar by night. Harry's Soul Station offers a wide selection of dishes ranging from tacos to big and hearty breakfasts.

Four-legged friends are more than welcome, as long as their humans are well behaved.