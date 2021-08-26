5 places to treat yourself to dessert in Norwich
- Credit: Archant
Sometimes all you want is to indulge your sweet tooth and feast on a delicious dessert.
Luckily, Norwich has a whole host of places to treat yourself.
Here are just a few options.
1. Christophe’s Crepes, Pottergate and Davey Place
With both a café and a food van in the city centre, it’s easy to get your crêpe fix from Christophe’s.
The crêperie serves a host of decadently topped pancakes that will satisfy any sweet tooth.
A crepe is priced between £4 and £5.50 depending on your toppings choice.
Take a trip to the café and you can also feast on milkshakes and ice cream made in Norwich by Ronaldo's.
2. Café Gelato, Opie Street
With 190 five star reviews on TripAdvisor, Café Gelato is an unmissable spot for those looking for authentic Italian gelato.
The family run business opened in 2016 and has been serving delicious gelato ever since, with one TripAdvisor review calling it a "perfect ice cream parlour".
It has even been visited by Hollywood's Emma Thompson.
3. Figbar, St John Maddermarket
The brainchild of a husband-and-wife team, Figbar is a restaurant devoted to desserts and those with a need for anything sweet.
Their treats are currently only available for takeaway from Thursday until Sunday, but that has no impact on the range of desserts available.
Serving their popular Jaffa cakes, apple crumble blondies, and hobnob sandwiches, you'll be spoiled for choice.
4. Biddy’s Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane
This popular Victorian-inspired tea house is well-known for its afternoon teas and wide selection of cakes and bakes.
Biddy's caters to pretty much anyone's tastes with their varied selection that includes cakes that are vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.
The tea room's lounge offers the perfect place to rest and treat yourself to a big slice of delicious cake, freshly baked at their in-house bakery.
Cakes and bakes are priced around £3.50, or cream tea for two is available for £11.90.
5. Harris and James, Haymarket
Harris and James opened their doors in Norwich in May 2021 after having established themselves as the place to go for dessert along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.
The decadent treats available are all handmade by the team in Beccles, using locally sourced ingredients.
With handmade cakes, chocolate, churros and award-winning gelato on offer, how could you refuse?