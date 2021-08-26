News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
5 places to treat yourself to dessert in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:26 PM August 26, 2021   
Biddy's Tea Room on Lower Gate Lane in Norwich has applied for outside seating. File photo. Picture

Biddy's Tea Room on Lower Goat Lane. - Credit: Archant

Sometimes all you want is to indulge your sweet tooth and feast on a delicious dessert.

Luckily, Norwich has a whole host of places to treat yourself. 

Here are just a few options.

1. Christophe’s Crepes, Pottergate and Davey Place 

With both a café and a food van in the city centre, it’s easy to get your crêpe fix from Christophe’s. 

The crêperie serves a host of decadently topped pancakes that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

A crepe is priced between £4 and £5.50 depending on your toppings choice.

Pancakes from Christophe's Crepes, based in Norwich Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY

Pancakes from Christophe's Crepes, based in Norwich Picture: Junior @DN.IMAGERY - Credit: Archant

Take a trip to the café and you can also feast on milkshakes and ice cream made in Norwich by Ronaldo's.

2. Café Gelato, Opie Street

With 190 five star reviews on TripAdvisor, Café Gelato is an unmissable spot for those looking for authentic Italian gelato.

The family run business opened in 2016 and has been serving delicious gelato ever since, with one TripAdvisor review calling it a "perfect ice cream parlour".

It has even been visited by Hollywood's Emma Thompson.

Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

Emma Thompson visited Café Gelato while filming Good Luck To You, Leo Grande - Credit: Alessandro Glorio

3. Figbar, St John Maddermarket

The brainchild of a husband-and-wife team, Figbar is a restaurant devoted to desserts and those with a need for anything sweet.

Their treats are currently only available for takeaway from Thursday until Sunday, but that has no impact on the range of desserts available.

Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt who own Figbar in Norwich Picture: Simon Finlay

Jaime and Stephanie Garbutt who own Figbar in Norwich Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

Serving their popular Jaffa cakes, apple crumble blondies, and hobnob sandwiches, you'll be spoiled for choice.

4. Biddy’s Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane

This popular Victorian-inspired tea house is well-known for its afternoon teas and wide selection of cakes and bakes.

Biddy's caters to pretty much anyone's tastes with their varied selection that includes cakes that are vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.

Staff at Biddy's Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Staff at Biddy's Tea Room, Lower Goat Lane, Norwich. Pic: Archant - Credit: Archant

The tea room's lounge offers the perfect place to rest and treat yourself to a big slice of delicious cake, freshly baked at their in-house bakery.

Cakes and bakes are priced around £3.50, or cream tea for two is available for £11.90.

5. Harris and James, Haymarket

Harris & James stores in the landmark Suffolk towns of Southwold and Aldeburgh, an exciting new feas

Harris and James serves up the same treats in their popular Sheringham location. - Credit: Archant

Harris and James opened their doors in Norwich in May 2021 after having established themselves as the place to go for dessert along the Norfolk and Suffolk coast.

The decadent treats available are all handmade by the team in Beccles, using locally sourced ingredients.

With handmade cakes, chocolate, churros and award-winning gelato on offer, how could you refuse?

