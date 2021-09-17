5 of the best places for a curry in Norwich

Published: 3:26 PM September 17, 2021 Updated: 3:46 PM September 17, 2021

The Merchants of Spice Indian Restaurant in Colegate Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Sometimes nothing but a curry will do and luckily Norwich has plenty of good Indian restaurants to choose from.

We asked Norwich Evening News readers for their recommendations.

And here are five of the best places for an Indian in Norwich as chosen by them.

1. Namaste Village

Where: 131-139 Queens Road, Norwich, NR1 3PN

Namaste Village appears to be popular with our readers, with the most people mentioning it.

The family-run restaurant serves a range of vegan and vegetarian food from different regions of India. You can choose to dine in the restaurant, or get food delivered straight to your door.

With nearly 700 five star reviews on TripAdvisor, it is a must visit for anyone craving Indian food.

2. Merchants of Spice

Where: 30-32 Colegate, Norwich, NR3 1BG and 127 Yarmouth Road, Norwich, NR7 0QY

Born out of a passion to re-define the Indian dining experience, both of the Merchants of Spice locations are highly recommended by our readers.

The restaurant was recently one of seven Norwich restaurants nominated at The English Curry Awards.

Mains range from £8.95 and £14.95 — with one of the more expensive dishes being a Rabbit Bhuna.

Spice Valley on Magdalen Street. Credit: Colby Marketing - Credit: Archant

3. Spice Valley

Where: 5 Magdelen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LE

Located in a Grade II listed building on Magdalen Street, Spice Valley was another restaurant popular with our readers.

Its menu includes classic dishes such as Tandoori Chicken and Jalfrezi, as well as more speciality dishes such as Quail Tandoori and Mussel Sukka.

The restaurant offers both in-house eating and online ordering for takeaway.

4. Duke of Delhi

Where: The Mill Inn, Ipswich Road, Norwich, NR15 1UB

If you're willing to travel a little further out of the city centre, the Duke of Delhi is well worth a visit in Saxlingham Thorpe.

Popular with our readers, the establishment has more than 250 five star reviews on TripAdvisor — with one review calling it "the best Indian meal" they had ever tasted.

The takeaway and restaurant is open between 5pm and 11pm everyday except Monday.

Norwich's Roti is open for takeaway and in house eating. - Credit: Archant

5. Roti

Where: 19 Finkelgate, Norwich, NR1 3HF

Roti is a family-run restaurant in Norwich city centre serving authentic Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine.

The restaurant took over the building that formerly housed Blockbusters after it closed in 2005 and has been serving happy customers ever since.

Owners Sammy and Chelsie pride themselves on using fresh ingredients and locally sourced food in their wide array of dishes.