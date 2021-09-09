Five all-you-can-eat restaurants to visit in Norwich
- Credit: Andy Matheson Photography
From Chinese to Brazilian, Norwich has a range of all-you-can-eat restaurant options.
Here are five bottomless restaurants to try in the city.
1. Cosmo
Where: 25 London St, Norwich NR2 1JE
When: Monday to Thursday 5-9.30pm, Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm, Sunday 12-9pm
Price: £8.50 for lunch and £15.99 for dinner
The world food buffet has a vast menu, including Chinese, Japanese, South-East Asian, Indian, and European dishes. There is also a deli counter and a tasting menu. Prices can go up for weekends and bank holidays.
2. Riverbank Chinese Buffet
Where: Unit 4a, Riverside Leisure Park, Wherry Rd, Norwich NR1 1WX
When: Monday to Saturday 12-3pm and 5-10pm, Sunday 12-9pm
Price: £9.50 for lunch, £13.99 for dinner
Open in Norwich for 17 and a half years, this restaurant serves traditional and authentic Chinese dishes. They have a varied and vast menu which includes Cantonese pork, Singapore noodles, and a range of desserts.
3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill
Where: Riverside Leisure Park, Norwich NR1 1WX
When: 12-10pm
Price: £19.95 for lunch, £29.95 for dinner
This newly opened restaurant is a traditional Brazilian steakhouse, where cuts of meat are served on a cooking spit and carved in front of the customer. Sides are unlimited, and there is a selection of vegetarian, vegan, halal, and fish dishes available.
4. Canton Chinese Restaurant
Where: 129 Thorpe Rd, Norwich NR1 1TR
When: Monday to Thursday 4.30-10pm, Friday to Sunday 12-2pm and 4.30-11pm
Price: £14.99
A slight twist on the traditional all-you-can-eat, diners choose items they'd like from a menu and it is made for them and served fresh. The huge menu offers something for everyone, from crispy duck to garlic prawn.
5. Boom: Battle Bar
Where: Castle Mall Leisure Quarter, Norwich NR1 3DD
When: Sunday 12-4pm
Price: £35 per person
The activity centre has recently introduced a bottomless brunch. Drinks, with a choice of prosecco and beer, are unlimited, as is the food. There is unlimited chicken wings or cauliflower bites, as well as unlimited loaded fries, with a vegan option. It also includes as much nine-hole 'crazier' golf as you like.