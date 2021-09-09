Five all-you-can-eat restaurants to visit in Norwich

Published: 1:46 PM September 9, 2021

From Chinese to Brazilian, Norwich has a range of all-you-can-eat restaurant options.

Here are five bottomless restaurants to try in the city.

The sushi counter at COSMO. Photo: COSMO - Credit: COSMO

1. Cosmo

Where: 25 London St, Norwich NR2 1JE

When: Monday to Thursday 5-9.30pm, Friday 5-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm, Sunday 12-9pm

Price: £8.50 for lunch and £15.99 for dinner

The world food buffet has a vast menu, including Chinese, Japanese, South-East Asian, Indian, and European dishes. There is also a deli counter and a tasting menu. Prices can go up for weekends and bank holidays.

2. Riverbank Chinese Buffet

Where: Unit 4a, Riverside Leisure Park, Wherry Rd, Norwich NR1 1WX

When: Monday to Saturday 12-3pm and 5-10pm, Sunday 12-9pm

Price: £9.50 for lunch, £13.99 for dinner

Open in Norwich for 17 and a half years, this restaurant serves traditional and authentic Chinese dishes. They have a varied and vast menu which includes Cantonese pork, Singapore noodles, and a range of desserts.

Meat on kebab presentation sticks at Estabulo in Norwich - Credit: Andy Matheson Photography

3. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

Where: Riverside Leisure Park, Norwich NR1 1WX

When: 12-10pm

Price: £19.95 for lunch, £29.95 for dinner

This newly opened restaurant is a traditional Brazilian steakhouse, where cuts of meat are served on a cooking spit and carved in front of the customer. Sides are unlimited, and there is a selection of vegetarian, vegan, halal, and fish dishes available.

4. Canton Chinese Restaurant

Where: 129 Thorpe Rd, Norwich NR1 1TR

When: Monday to Thursday 4.30-10pm, Friday to Sunday 12-2pm and 4.30-11pm

Price: £14.99

A slight twist on the traditional all-you-can-eat, diners choose items they'd like from a menu and it is made for them and served fresh. The huge menu offers something for everyone, from crispy duck to garlic prawn.

The bar at the newly opened Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich's Castle Quarter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

5. Boom: Battle Bar

Where: Castle Mall Leisure Quarter, Norwich NR1 3DD

When: Sunday 12-4pm

Price: £35 per person

The activity centre has recently introduced a bottomless brunch. Drinks, with a choice of prosecco and beer, are unlimited, as is the food. There is unlimited chicken wings or cauliflower bites, as well as unlimited loaded fries, with a vegan option. It also includes as much nine-hole 'crazier' golf as you like.