24/7 dessert delivery launching in Norwich with plans for a shop

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:36 PM February 11, 2021    Updated: 1:44 PM February 11, 2021
Noreen Hussain and Connor Dobinson have launched 24/7 Munchies in Norwich, offering dessert delivery to postcodes NR1 to NR8. 

Have you ever had a late-night craving for a crêpe or waffle? Well you will soon be able to get desserts delivered to your door around the clock thanks to a new Norwich delivery service. 

Those with a sweet tooth are in for a treat as 24/7 Munchies is launching on Monday, February 15 and will deliver a range of desserts to postcodes NR1 to NR8.

Owners Connor Dobinson, 26, and partner Noreen Hussain, 22, moved from London to Norwich six months ago to live near friends after Mr Dobinson closed his marketing company as it was heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Couple and owners of 24/7 Munchies Noreen Hussain and Connor Dobinson.

They have both previously worked in dessert parlours across the capital and on offer will be milkshakes, smoothies, hot drinks, sundaes, waffles, crêpes, pancakes, cakes, baked doughnuts, cookie dough, ice cream, gelato and cheesecake. 

The phone lines will be open 24 hours each day, with plans to only close from Sunday evening to Monday morning, and the couple will work in shifts so they can both get some sleep.

Customers can also make special requests and create their own desserts and while at the moment orders are directly through them, they are planning to sign up to third party platforms such as Just Eat soon.

Bananateaser Belgian Waffle from 24/7 Munchies.

Mr Dobinson said: "Both of us have a sweet tooth and have ordered lots of desserts since we moved here and we thought we could offer something different with a 24/7 delivery service. 

"I know a lot of people want desserts in the late and early hours and if people want something they can't get locally they can request it." 

Chocolate fudge cake from 24/7 Munchies, which is available in slices or sundaes. 

Once lockdown ends, the couple also want to open a dessert parlour in central Norwich, which they plan to keep open until late. 

Mr Dobinson added: "We have plans as soon as lockdown lifts to open a shop where people can sit-in and it will have an entertainment system too." 

Delivery is free on orders above £15 and you can see the latest updates on the @247munchiesuk on Instagram or the TwofourSeven Munchies Facebook page. 

24/7 Munchies offers dessert delivery across Norwich. 

Author Picture Icon
Logo Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
