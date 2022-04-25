New Norwich Burger King giving away 1,000 free Whoppers

To celebrate the opening of the new Burger King in Norwich there are 1,000 free burgers up for grabs.

Burger King opened in Brigg Street, in the former Virgin store, last week and it has created 20 new jobs.

Burger fans are in for a treat this Wednesday, April 27, as there are 1,000 free Whoppers available on a first come, first served basis through the company's app.

To get the flame-grilled favourite customers need to open the app and go to the offers section to find the deal.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Norwich love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood."

