Food, dance and music at Black History Month launch this weekend

Published: 11:35 AM September 27, 2021

A "spectacular" launch event for Norfolk Black History Month will be held in the city this weekend.

Live music, DJs, dance classes, food from around the world and a craft market will be on offer at the Forum from 10am to 8pm on Saturday.

It marks the beginning of a month of events across the county to bring to life this topic for this year of 'In the Time of Slavery - Norfolk the County of Abolition'.

The project is entirely manned by volunteers and associates for the Norfolk Black History Month Committee which works tirelessly to bring back and improve the event every year.

Among its staff are Anna Mudeka and Eunice Amon who said: "This is a real team effort once again. We have a beautiful bunch of people in Norfolk working with us, all committed to helping others - together we will deliver a fantastic atmosphere and an unforgettable event!"

The event is entirely free for people to go along and join in.

Chairman of the Norfolk Black History Month Committee Danny Keen also gave a hint of what visitors can expect.

He said: "We have an amazing line up throughout the day including our local artist Sefo Kanuteh.

"Sefo Kanuteh is an acclaimed Kora and Balafon player, described by the legendary Baaba Maal, as 'a friend and master Kora and Balafon player'.

"Also on the bill is the Cuban artist and percussionist Jose Ferrera, Afroluso the young, fresh and contemporary dance group from Norfolk and Panafro band, a Norfolk-based band performing danceable, upbeat songs from around the African continent, with funky grooves, rich vocal harmony and plenty of percussion.

"There will be lots more from local DJs spinning some of the latest tunes, as well as poetry and singers."

He added: "There will also be food stalls serving global food during the event, along with craft stalls. There will be a raffle, with all monies raised going to Norfolk Black History Month.

"Come and be transported by this enchanting event while you learn to sing, dance, and listen to fantastic live music. You will have a fabulous time by sharing cultures together."

For more information visit www.norfolkblackhistorymonth.org.