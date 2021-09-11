News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Search for treasure at these five Norwich antiques stores

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:42 AM September 11, 2021   
Just some of the many treasures to be found at All Saint's Antiques Centre - Credit: Grace Piercy

Hunting for gems amongst the many antique stores in Norwich is always a great activity for the weekend. 

Even the BBC seem to think so, as Antiques Roadtrip were recently spotted filming in the city..

There is always so much to discover, and the buildings themselves are often just as wonderful to marvel at.

Here are five antiques stores in Norwich to dive deep into:

Looses Emporium, Magdalen Street, has two floors of weird and wonderful items from more than 60 deal

You can lose hours wondering around the many stalls at Looses - Credit: Archant

Looses Emporium 

Where: 23-25 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LP 

Looses has over 60 shops under one roof, making it one of the biggest and most varied spots in the city to go antique hunting. The wealth of variety across the different vendors means there is something for everyone, including vintage guitars, antique furniture and movie memorabilia.

Aladdin’s Cave 

Where: Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1JE  

Across the road from Looses Emporium is Aladdin’s Cave, and the store certainly lives up to its name. Here you can find lots of second-hand furniture, antique ceramics, pottery and stamps and coins. They have recently added a large record collection to their offerings, so vinyl fans should definitely have this on their list.  

All Saint's antiques has a great collection of vintage clothing - Credit: Grace Piercy

All Saints Antiques Centre 

Where: All Saints Street, Norwich, NR1 3LG 

Housed in a redundant medieval church, All Saint’s hosts collections from over 25 dealers. Antiques and memorabilia greet you at the entrance, but as you venture further, you’ll find a large vinyl selection at the back. If vintage clothing is your thing, there are racks on the ground floor and also a separate shop on the first floor.  

Work has begun to transform Elm Hill, in Norwich, into a film set for an upcoming Netflix production

Elm Hill has plenty of history to explore, outside and inside at the antiques and interiors store - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Elm Hill Antiques and Interiors 

Where: Elm Hill, Norwich, NR3 1HG 

Situated in the cobbled streets of Elm Hill, the store seems well-placed amongst the historical surroundings. Elm Hill antiques and interiors specialises in early 20th century furniture, notably art deco pieces. A wide range of antiques, ceramics and pictures are also available.

Tombland Bookshop, Norwich

Tombland bookshop specialises in academic and antiquarian books - Credit: Supplied by Tombland Bookshop


Tombland Bookshop 

Where: Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1HF 

Over two floors, this shop has an abundance of second-hand antiquarian oddities to explore. Their section on local folklore is particularly interesting. Even if antique books aren’t your thing, it's worth a visit just for the decor, as the 15th-century wooden beams and old-book smell makes it feel like you’ve stepped into a bookshop in Diagon Alley.  

