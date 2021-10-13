Art made of firefighter helmets on display at former fire station
- Credit: Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service
Former firefighter's helmets have been turned into art for a charity exhibition in Norwich.
The exhibition will be held at a former Norwich fire station as part of a fundraising drive.
The Ashes to Art exhibition will be held from October 23-29 at the Bethel Street fire station, which is now home to Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form.
Artists from across Norfolk submitted designs to turn the helmets into art, with more than 85 designs submitted.
The helmets each have unique marks from their time in service, having been used by the Fire and Rescue Service for several years.
People can bid on the helmets throughout the exhibition via an online auction which will close on November 15.
Ninety percent of the money raised will go to Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service’s chosen charity The Fire Fighters’ Charity, with the remaining 10pc going to Break, a charity that supports vulnerable children, young people, and families.
Scott Norman, assistant chief fire officer, said: "We would love to welcome everyone to come along and take a look. We are really pleased to give these operational helmets a new lease of life and recycle them for art purposes.”