Watch out! City set to be taken over by dinosaurs once again
- Credit: Dino2Hire
Folk missing Norwich's roarsome visitors need not fret - Norwich is set to be taken over by dinosaurs once again.
After Dippy left the Norwich Cathedral the city has been without it's giant neighbours.
But thankfully Dino2Hire is bringing its Dinosaur Roadshow Christmas Special to the City of Norwich School on December 4, 2021.
The roadshow will bring the prehistoric creatures to life in an energetic, interactive and exciting experience that can be enjoyed by all ages.
Robert Stillwell, who is the director of the company, said: “We're so excited to welcome people to play, learn and have endless dinosaur fun.”
This event will give visitors the chance to meet the UK’s biggest Tyrannosaurus Rex, a cheeky raptor and some very cute baby dinosaurs.
And of course, a Christmas event would not be complete without festive characters so customers will also be able to meet Santa and the Grinch.
Most Read
- 1 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
- 2 High hopes for roads and park improvements on estate near A47
- 3 Delays on the A47 as shoppers head to Christmas market
- 4 Before and after: Amazing photos show city's changes over 30 years
- 5 City backs veterans' service after scaled-back event criticised
- 6 City street to close for four weeks for resurfacing work
- 7 Roadworks to know about in Norwich for the upcoming week
- 8 Fan group reacts as Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich boss
- 9 Teacher in shock after Ford Fiesta pinched from busy road
- 10 Hospital staff wheel couple's beds together for 73rd wedding anniversary
Robert added: “I have been doing this for six years, it’s not just a job for me, seeing the smiles and amazement on people's faces, and helping them to learn about these incredible dinosaurs makes it all worth it.”
And anyone who wants to take some of the Jurassic Park magic home with them has the offer to.
That's because Dino2Hire - which is based in Lowestoft - also hosts private parties with their super realistic beasts.
They also offer school visits and arena displays.
On top of this, the company also produces its own dinosaur shows that tour around the country.
Children are encouraged to get involved and are invited to interact as much or as little as they would like to.
The dino boss has also hinted that a UK tour to be announced in the coming months.
He said: “To find out more about an event near you, keep an eye on our website.”
To buy tickets to the festive dinosaur event visit https://www.dino2hire.co.uk/
The event will run between 10am to 12.30pm and then again at 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Children under two go free.