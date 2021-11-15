Watch out! City set to be taken over by dinosaurs once again

The Dinosaur Roadshow Christmas Special will be coming to Norwich on December 4 - Credit: Dino2Hire

Folk missing Norwich's roarsome visitors need not fret - Norwich is set to be taken over by dinosaurs once again.

After Dippy left the Norwich Cathedral the city has been without it's giant neighbours.

But thankfully Dino2Hire is bringing its Dinosaur Roadshow Christmas Special to the City of Norwich School on December 4, 2021.

The roadshow will bring the prehistoric creatures to life in an energetic, interactive and exciting experience that can be enjoyed by all ages.

You will be able to meet baby dinosaurs at the event. - Credit: Dino2Hire

Robert Stillwell, who is the director of the company, said: “We're so excited to welcome people to play, learn and have endless dinosaur fun.”

This event will give visitors the chance to meet the UK’s biggest Tyrannosaurus Rex, a cheeky raptor and some very cute baby dinosaurs.

Do you think you are brave enough to meet the Spinosaurus. - Credit: Dino2Hire

And of course, a Christmas event would not be complete without festive characters so customers will also be able to meet Santa and the Grinch.

Would you like to meet this cute and fascinating baby Parasaurolophus? - Credit: Dino2Hire

Robert added: “I have been doing this for six years, it’s not just a job for me, seeing the smiles and amazement on people's faces, and helping them to learn about these incredible dinosaurs makes it all worth it.”

And anyone who wants to take some of the Jurassic Park magic home with them has the offer to.

That's because Dino2Hire - which is based in Lowestoft - also hosts private parties with their super realistic beasts.

They also offer school visits and arena displays.

On top of this, the company also produces its own dinosaur shows that tour around the country.

The company is set to tour the UK with their colourful dinosaurs next year. - Credit: Dino2Hire

Children are encouraged to get involved and are invited to interact as much or as little as they would like to.

The dino boss has also hinted that a UK tour to be announced in the coming months.

He said: “To find out more about an event near you, keep an eye on our website.”

To buy tickets to the festive dinosaur event visit https://www.dino2hire.co.uk/

The event will run between 10am to 12.30pm and then again at 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Children under two go free.

The team do shows for schools and events. - Credit: Dino2Hire

There will be eight different dinosaurs at the event to interact with. - Credit: Dino2Hire

The poster for the event. - Credit: Dino2Hire



