Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor to star in new film shot in Norwich

Published: 5:30 AM February 26, 2021 Updated: 8:14 AM February 26, 2021

Emma Thompson will star in film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, which is being filmed in Norwich this March. - Credit: EEIan West/PA Archive/PA Images

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack are heading to Norwich to star in an upcoming film.

Comedy drama Good Luck To You, Leo Grande will be shot in Norwich throughout March at an undisclosed location.

Rising star Daryl McCormack, best known for playing Isaiah in hit drama Peaky Blinders, will take on the eponymous role of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes, played by Emma Thompson, whose credits include Sense and Sensibility and Saving Mr. Banks.

Nancy yearns for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage.





Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack will star in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande being filmed in Norwich. - Credit: Lee Malone Photography.

To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande for a night of bliss.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will be directed by Sophie Hyde from an original screenplay by award-winning comedian and writer Katy Brand.

Daryl McCormack said: “Working alongside Emma and Sophie in such an intimate way is something I couldn’t have imagined.

"To be their Leo is something I’m massively excited for."

Details of where the filming will take place have not yet been revealedm, o ensure both cast and crew are safe, there will be strict Covid-19 protocols in place throughout production.

Director Sophie Hyde said: “The pairing of Emma and Daryl feels fresh and exciting and I can’t wait to see them together on screen.”

Debbie and Frank Gray - Credit: Archant

The film will be produced by Genesius Pictures, which was founded by Debbie Gray and Julian Gleekin in 2014, with offices in London, Norfolk and Sydney.

Their previous projects include BAFTA-nominated film Northern Soul (2014) and Mrs Lowry & Son (2019), starring Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave.

The paintings in Mrs Lowry & Son were done by Debbie's husband Frank and the couple live in Burnham Market.

Norwich is a popular choice for film and TV crews and most recently, in June 2019, Elm Hill was transformed into a Victorian winter street for the filming of Netflix's 2020 Christmas musical Jingle Jangle.

It bought a big boost to the city, with the production team purchasing 1,800 hotel room nights across the preparation, shooting and dismantling period.