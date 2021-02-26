News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor to star in new film shot in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:30 AM February 26, 2021    Updated: 8:14 AM February 26, 2021
Emma Thompson during the Late Night photocall held at the Corinthia Hotel, London.

Emma Thompson will star in film Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, which is being filmed in Norwich this March. - Credit: EEIan West/PA Archive/PA Images

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack are heading to Norwich to star in an upcoming film. 

Comedy drama Good Luck To You, Leo Grande will be shot in Norwich throughout March at an undisclosed location.

Rising star Daryl McCormack, best known for playing Isaiah in hit drama Peaky Blinders, will take on the eponymous role of Leo Grande, a sex worker in his 20s hired by Nancy Stokes, played by Emma Thompson, whose credits include Sense and Sensibility and Saving Mr. Banks.

Nancy yearns for some adventure, human connection and good sex, which she was robbed of in her stable but stale marriage.


Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack will star in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande being filmed in Norwich. 

Peaky Blinders actor Daryl McCormack will star in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande being filmed in Norwich. - Credit: Lee Malone Photography.

To make things right, the ex-teacher devises a plan and hires the services of Leo Grande for a night of bliss.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will be directed by Sophie Hyde from an original screenplay by award-winning comedian and writer Katy Brand. 

Daryl McCormack said: “Working alongside Emma and Sophie in such an intimate way is something I couldn’t have imagined.

Most Read

  1. 1 Road to close for three nights for £100,000 work
  2. 2 Student and partner woke to see burglar at end of bed
  3. 3 Builder wants zero affordable homes in development – after promising 13
  1. 4 Big Issue seller on how lockdown pushed him closer to homelessness
  2. 5 Road closed after police incident in Norwich
  3. 6 N&N staff first in UK to use pioneering Covid saliva tests
  4. 7 Road closures as police dealt with concerns over people's safety
  5. 8 Drama as police plane circles villages for missing person
  6. 9 Emma Thompson and Peaky Blinders actor to star in new film shot in Norwich
  7. 10 Comedy in the Park and Britannia Pier shows among confirmed 2021 events

"To be their Leo is something I’m massively excited for."

Details of where the filming will take place have not yet been revealedm, o ensure both cast and crew are safe, there will be strict Covid-19 protocols in place throughout production.

Director Sophie Hyde said: “The pairing of Emma and Daryl feels fresh and exciting and I can’t wait to see them together on screen.”

Debbie and Frank Gray

Debbie and Frank Gray - Credit: Archant

The film will be produced by Genesius Pictures, which was founded by Debbie Gray and Julian Gleekin in 2014, with offices in London, Norfolk and Sydney.

Their previous projects include BAFTA-nominated film Northern Soul (2014) and Mrs Lowry & Son (2019), starring Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave.

The paintings in Mrs Lowry & Son were done by Debbie's husband Frank and the couple live in Burnham Market. 

Norwich is a popular choice for film and TV crews and most recently, in June 2019, Elm Hill was transformed into a Victorian winter street for the filming of Netflix's 2020 Christmas musical Jingle Jangle.

It bought a big boost to the city, with the production team purchasing 1,800 hotel room nights across the preparation, shooting and dismantling period.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A masterplan showing where 267 homes would be built on Manor Park in Drayton. Picture: Hopkins Homes

Green light for more than 250 homes on edge of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Panda Bar, Redwell Street, Norwich

Bar for sale after businessman scraps reopening project

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
St Crispins Flyover. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Emergency services rescue woman from flyover in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus