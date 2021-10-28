Photo Essay: Historic Elm Hill's stunning autumnal scenery

Published: 4:22 PM October 28, 2021

Elm Street looks pretty all year round but in the autumn months the cobbled street really bursts into colour with an array of oranges, reds, yellows and greens.

Here are some fantastic photos that showcase the medieval street during the autumn season.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Taken from the top of Elm Hill, looking down from the St Peter Hungate medieval church. The building has been dated to the 13th century, and now hosts exhibitions on medieval art and architecture.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Elm Hill was named such due to the succession of elm trees that used to stand at the top of the hill. The last of these was felled in 1979, after they succumbed to Dutch Elm Disease.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

In the medieval period, the street was home to some of Norwich's wealthiest merchants.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The first evidence of the existence of the street dates back to the 13th century. Many of the original buildings were destroyed in a fire in 1507. On the left of the photo, the Britons Arms can be seen, which is the only remaining original building in the street.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The final elm in Elm Hill was replaced with a London Plane, which is thriving. Its leaves are still a vibrant green but some have started to show their autumn colours.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The Bear Shop on Elm Hill always has a bright and colourful window display to enjoy.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The autumnal palette lies across the cobbled street in the form of fallen leaves.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It can sometimes be hard to focus on the street ahead, as Elm Hill's architecture often draws the eye to the skyline.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Elm Hill runs parallel to the River Wensum, which was once an important waterway used for the importing and exporting of goods between Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Clear blue skies provide fresh and crisp autumnal days. Perfect for a stroll along Norwich's historic streets.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Elm Hill became a Hollywood star in its own right, after featuring in the 2007 film Stardust, and more recently in the 2020 Christmas musical, Jingle Jangle.

An autumnal Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

It is hard to believe this beautiful street had fallen into disrepute by the 19th century, becoming a slum full of seedy characters. Thankfully, it has revived and remains one of the most interesting and photogenic streets in the city.