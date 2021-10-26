The show must go on! Performance goes ahead despite leads getting Covid

Published: 11:00 AM October 26, 2021

The Jungle Book will go on despite two principles being in isolation - Credit: Max Prince

A city theatre company was thrown into chaos when two of its principle actors caught Covid just three days before the curtain was due to go up.

But the cast of the Jungle Book from the Echo Youth Theatre vowed the Maddermarket show must go on - and will open to applause on October 27.

Organisers of the show knew they were working with a lot of uncertainty and early on had to figure out a way to continue rehearsals if a member went into isolation.

The young people have all rallied together to help each other be ready for opening night. - Credit: Max Prince

Jo Myers, one of the co-founders of the company, said: “We didn't give our cover roles at the start of rehearsals - we decided to just try and take each day as it came and find the solutions if the worst happened.”

Then ten days ago two of the ensemble tested positive and although the company knew the actors would be back for opening night, it sparked a conversation.

Mrs Myers said: “We spoke to the company about what we could do if principals were forced to go into isolation.

“They all responded really positively and wanted to support each other.

She added: “So we had finished staging and we were due to start running the show to tighten it up.

"But we also started using the time to come up with a cover plan for each of the principles if they did test positive - and just have someone learning their lines just in case."

And just a week ago two of the principle cast members tested positive for Covid and had to isolate.

Mrs Myers said: “The cast have been amazing. They have put in time for extra rehearsals so that the covers were fully prepared.

Jo Myers hopes that all the cast will be back and is looking forward to them rejoining the production. - Credit: Max Prince

“Other members have been helping run lines and the blocking with them - they have really pulled together.”

She said: “I am confident we will open with as strong a cast on opening night - even missing two.”

The two cast members will rejoin the show once they have finished their isolation.

And now Jo has to get to work redesigning and remaking costumes for the covers so the show can still run smoothly.

Echo Youth Theatre presents The Jungle Book. - Credit: Nic Gordon

Tickets are available from the Maddermarket website, the show runs from October 27 to 30.

