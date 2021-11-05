News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Don Broco review - The LCR, Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Danielle Booden

Published: 12:31 PM November 5, 2021
Don Broco performing live at The LCR, UEA in Norwich.

Don Broco performing live at The LCR, UEA in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It's been three years since Don Broco graced the stages of Norwich to tour their third album Technology. So when they announced their latest tour I knew that there was absolutely no chance that I would be missing it.

If you've ever been to one of their shows then you will know that they never disappoint. And last night was no exception.

The crowd enjoying Don Broco at The LCR, UEA in Norwich.

The crowd enjoying Don Broco at The LCR, UEA in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Already warmed up by support acts Kid Brunswick and Noisy, the crowd were more than ready to move by the time Don Broco hit the stage - and frontman Rob Damiani did an excellent job at keeping the momentum going.

The energy levels were at an all time high from the off and kept at a maximum for the duration of the set. I've been to a lot of gigs and Don Broco are easily up there with some of the best performers out there. Not only do they know how to write great music but they more than know how to put on a show. I've never seen anyone play guitar and jump kick quite in the way that guitarist Si Delaney does.

Don Broco performing live at The LCR, UEA in Norwich.

Don Broco performing live at The LCR, UEA in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The set included songs from their latest album Amazing Things and their previous albums Technology and Automatic. Having only released Amazing Things a few weeks ago, it was the first time that we have gotten to hear some of the new songs live. And they were just as good as expected.

Don Broco performing live at The LCR, UEA in Norwich.

Don Broco performing live at The LCR, UEA in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

The crowd danced, jumped and moshed their way through the night, loving every second of being back out and enjoying live music again. It's something we have all craved throughout lockdown and it felt good to be back enjoying something I love along with hundreds of other music lovers.

Don Broco performing at The LCR, UEA in Norwich.

Don Broco performing at The LCR, UEA in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

It's been incredible watching Don Broco grow as a band since I first saw them perform at Norwich Arts Centre in February 2013. Seeing them grow in popularity and develop their sound over time has been great and all the success they are receiving is more than deserved.

Don Broco performing live at The LCR, UEA in Norwich.

Don Broco performing live at The LCR, UEA in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  2. 2 Norwich restaurants forced to close for 'technical difficulties'
  3. 3 Family slapped with £3.6k rent for 'mouldy' house they never lived in
  1. 4 Tributes paid to former medical director at Norwich hospital
  2. 5 Carer, 19, unable to work after Ford Fiesta is swiped from drive
  3. 6 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
  4. 7 Man attacked Norwich couple after climbing through their window
  5. 8 'Waking up is a nightmare': New mum, 30, diagnosed with incurable cancer
  6. 9 £300 of alcohol and cigarettes stolen from Hellesdon shop
  7. 10 Mystery man buys Hunter his dream gift after theft of dad's power tools

Don Broco are just a quality band both on their albums and on the stage and well worth investing some time in to see one of their shows if you can.

Norwich Music
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Rocky Horror show starring Ore Oduba is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. 

Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Gerry Batty with pupils at Hellesdon High School in 2013. Mr Batty is stepping down as chief executi

Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rihanna Royall, owner, and Julian Richards, manager, at The Shack on Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pictu

Mental Health

New cafe selling pastries and sourdough pizza opens in NR3

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left outside of Only Foods and Sauces for boss Mahmut 'Mo' Yenigun, inset.

Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon