Man's best friend need our help - charity coffee mornings are back

Published: 8:40 AM September 30, 2021

Meet the dogs which are available to adopt from city coffee morning ran by Safe Rescue for Dogs. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Charity Safe Rescue for Dogs is finally able to run their crucial coffee mornings.

The first of the fundraising events since Covid will take place on 16 October 10am-2pm at Heathersett Jubilee Youth Club.

Alvina will be looking for her forever home at the event. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs





Steph Meachen, one of the volunteers for the charity said she expects to see lots of faces at the event.

“People who have previously adopted dogs come, people who are looking to adopt, or even just people who enjoy a fun morning out.”

Lukas is hopeful for a forever home. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

The event includes coffee and homemade cakes that people but offer vegan and vegetarian options are also available.

Safe Rescue For Dogs have successfully ran many of these events pre covid. - Credit: Kelly Hare

The event also includes a raffle and tombola with added stalls full of arts and crafts.

Most of the charities fundraising plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. “It’s been really hard for us,” said Steph.

Mitzi will be in search of her forever home at the safe rescue for dogs coffee morning. - Credit: safe rescue for dogs

“Dogs have been unable to move because we have struggled for volunteers that can do the home checks.

“Also, people were not allowed to travel for unnecessary journeys, so adoptions from further afield have not been able to take place.”

The charity is slowly returning to normal operating so are now doing home checks across England.

Bobby is one of the charity's dogs currently looking for a forever home. - Credit: Safe Rescue For Dogs

“This means adoptions are starting to take place again which is fabulous," Steph said.

“Being back is not just important for raising funds but also for being able to provide a space for likeminded people to meet, chat and share stories of their dog's past and present is amazing.

Emma is currently searching for her forever home. - Credit: Safe Rescue For Dogs

“Broken hearts that need new paws to fix them, spreading awareness of what we do, getting more volunteers involved and of course raising the vital funds too," Steph said.

She added that people should attend the event if they wish to learn more about what the charity does or maybe they are interested in volunteering, fostering or adopting.

Charlotte is one of the dogs available for adoption from Safe Rescue for Dogs. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs.

“You could support a local charity by having a go on our Tombola.

“Or you might just want to sit and chat to other dog lovers whilst eating some delicious cake.”

Dogs are welcome at this event.

This is the first coffee morning the charity has been able to run since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Kelly Hare

A full list of dogs that are looking for forever homes can be found on their website.