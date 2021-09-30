News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Man's best friend need our help - charity coffee mornings are back

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 8:40 AM September 30, 2021   
Meet the dogs which are available to adopt from city coffee morning ran by Safe Rescue for Dogs. 

Meet the dogs which are available to adopt from city coffee morning ran by Safe Rescue for Dogs. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

Charity Safe Rescue for Dogs is finally able to run their crucial coffee mornings.  

The first of the fundraising events since Covid will take place on 16 October 10am-2pm at Heathersett Jubilee Youth Club.  

Alvina will be looking for her forever home at the event. 

Alvina will be looking for her forever home at the event. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs


Steph Meachen, one of the volunteers for the charity said she expects to see lots of faces at the event.  

“People who have previously adopted dogs come, people who are looking to adopt, or even just people who enjoy a fun morning out.” 

Lukas is hopeful for a forever home. 

Lukas is hopeful for a forever home. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs

The event includes coffee and homemade cakes that people but offer vegan and vegetarian options are also available.  

Safe Rescue For Dogs have successfully ran many of these events pre covid. 

Safe Rescue For Dogs have successfully ran many of these events pre covid. - Credit: Kelly Hare

You may also want to watch:

The event also includes a raffle and tombola with added stalls full of arts and crafts.  

Most of the charities fundraising plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. “It’s been really hard for us,” said Steph.

Mitzi will be in search of her forever home at the safe rescue for dogs coffee morning. 

Mitzi will be in search of her forever home at the safe rescue for dogs coffee morning. - Credit: safe rescue for dogs

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Extraordinary queues for petrol in Norwich
  2. 2 'We are not scared': Market traders square up to coffee giant
  3. 3 At last, danger bush gets the chop!
  1. 4 Property spotlight: See inside this Norwich home with city views
  2. 5 Three cars smash into wall at petrol station as bosses take action
  3. 6 Rush hour delays on some roads as petrol queues continue
  4. 7 Buyer of £3.4m Royal Arcade is 'large national property firm'
  5. 8 Man wanted for attempted Norwich burglary
  6. 9 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
  7. 10 Opening date REVEALED for long-awaited park cafe

“Dogs have been unable to move because we have struggled for volunteers that can do the home checks. 

“Also, people were not allowed to travel for unnecessary journeys, so adoptions from further afield have not been able to take place.” 

The charity is slowly returning to normal operating so are now doing home checks across England. 

Bobby is one of the charity's dogs currently looking for a forever home. 

Bobby is one of the charity's dogs currently looking for a forever home. - Credit: Safe Rescue For Dogs

“This means adoptions are starting to take place again which is fabulous," Steph said. 

“Being back is not just important for raising funds but also for being able to provide a space for likeminded people to meet, chat and share stories of their dog's past and present is amazing. 

Emma is currently searching for her forever home.

Emma is currently searching for her forever home. - Credit: Safe Rescue For Dogs

“Broken hearts that need new paws to fix them, spreading awareness of what we do, getting more volunteers involved and of course raising the vital funds too,"  Steph said. 

She added that people should attend the event if they wish to learn more about what the charity does or maybe they are interested in volunteering, fostering or adopting.  

Charlotte is one of the dogs available for adoption from Safe Rescue for Dogs. 

Charlotte is one of the dogs available for adoption from Safe Rescue for Dogs. - Credit: Safe Rescue for Dogs.

“You could support a local charity by having a go on our Tombola.  

“Or you might just want to sit and chat to other dog lovers whilst eating some delicious cake.” 

Dogs are welcome at this event.  

This is the first coffee morning the charity has been able to run since the start of the pandemic. 

This is the first coffee morning the charity has been able to run since the start of the pandemic. - Credit: Kelly Hare

A full list of dogs that are looking for forever homes can be found on their website. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich

Video

Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Queues on Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew on Monday morning. 

Norwich Live | Updated

Queues and pump closures continue across city

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Jessica Leek is sick of being bullied because of the way she dresses. 

'Goth' mum heckled in street hits back at haters

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Ann George has set up a petition to raise awareness of the building works going on in Horsford and t

Police called as Horsford tree-hacker strikes again

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon