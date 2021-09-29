Dippy the Dinosaur to be lit up for night-time visits in final farewell

Published: 2:42 PM September 29, 2021

Dippy the Dinosaur will be illuminated at night time for the final week of its stay at Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Visitors to Norwich Cathedral will be able to see Dippy the Dinosaur lit up at night next month as part of a "spectacular farewell."

The Natural History Museum's diplodocus cast will be illuminated for the final five nights of its stay at the cathedral before returning home to the London museum.

Emergency services workers will also have the chance of a sneak preview of Dippy at Night at a special 'blue light' preview on Sunday, October 24.

Dippy bathed in coloured afternoon light from the stained glass of the great west window at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

The Dean of Norwich, the Very Revd Jane Hedges, said: “We hope Dippy at Night will be a very special celebration of our wonderful prehistoric guest who has brought so much joy to so many people during his stay here at the Cathedral.

“At the same time, we also wanted to take this occasion to say a heartfelt thank you to all the emergency services workers who have worked so tirelessly throughout the coronavirus pandemic over the last year and a half.

“Our special Blue Light Dippy at Night preview event is just a small token of thanks for all that they do and we hope those who choose to join us with their families will have a wonderful time.”

Dippy the Dinosaur will be at the cathedral until October 30 - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Dippy the Dinosaur's visit to Norwich was disrupted last year due to the pandemic.

It finally arrived at Norwich Cathedral in July this year, for the final leg of a nationwide tour.

Visitors will be able to wander around the wider exhibition at Norwich Cathedral during the event, which will include a visit from the GoGo Discover T. Rex sculptures that decorated Norwich's streets this summer.

Emergency services workers are invited to a preview of Dippy at Night on Sunday October 24 - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

It will also be a great opportunity for visitors to explore the Norman architecture of Norwich Cathedral in a different light.

Dippy at Night will be open to the general public on October 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30 from 7pm to 9.30pm. Entry is free and there is no need to book in advance although people may need to queue during busy periods.

Free tickets for emergency services workers and up to four family members for the 'blue light' preview can be booked in advance here.



