Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do

Detectives to give insight in to serial killer arrest at Norwich talk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:50 PM August 16, 2022
The Forum, Norwich Credit: Archant

A new talk at the Forum will give those interested in detective work an insight in to the arrest of a serial killer. - Credit: Archant

A pair of Scotland Yard detectives will give those interested in their work the inside track on the psychology, arrest and charge of a serial killer during a talk in Norwich.

Colin Sutton and Steve Gaskin will talk about the manhunt, led by Mr Sutton, which resulted in a whole life sentence for Levi Bellfield, who killed schoolgirl Millie Dowler along with two other women.

Mr Gaskin, a criminal psychologist and Metropolitan Police detective trainer, will then talk about the psychology behind Bellfield and the nature of criminal psychopaths.

The event, named Mindhunter and Manhunter, will take place on Thursday, October 27, at the Forum in the city and also virtually.

It will begin at 6pm and tickets cost £20 to watch via virtual link and £34.99 each for the two in person sessions.

There are also VIP tickets priced at £89.99.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jawad and Waqar Iqbal (inset) were served an eviction notice so their landlord could up their rent 54pc

City brothers evicted from home so landlord could put rent up by 54pc

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Old Library Wood, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police make arrests in Norwich crime hotspot

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
An ecologist has urged that crayfish in the Wensum must be killed on sight. 

Foot-long crayfish lurking in Wensum must be killed 'on sight' - ecologist

Harry Torrance

Logo Icon
New play equipment is being installed in Sir George Morse Park in Thorpe St Andrew 

Park fenced off as new equipment gets installed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon