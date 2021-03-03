Firework display set to Disney tunes returning this spring

Published: 11:33 AM March 3, 2021 Updated: 12:01 PM March 3, 2021

A Whole New World awaits once lockdown restrictions are lifted and Wroxham Barns will celebrate its reopening with the return of its firework display set to Disney music.

Following sell-out events for Bonfire Night and New Year's Eve, the popular attraction is bringing back the event on Saturday, April 17 and once again it will feature low bangs so it does not disturb the animals.

Wroxham Barns is set to reopen on Monday, April 12 in line with Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown, which allows outdoor attractions, shops and beer gardens to open on that date, with the Junior Farm and newly-refurbished Fun Park opening on the Saturday.

Wroxham Barns is bringing back its low bang firework display. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The event will run from 5pm to 9pm and will once again feature socially distanced pitches for up to 5 people, with capacity for 134 groups, and guests should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Tickets include entry into the park during those hours and there will also be street food, such as pizza and crêpes, and the display will be set to music from Disney films such as Pinocchio, Frozen 2 and Aladdin.

Ben Marshall, manger of Wroxham Barns, said: "I think it is such perfect timing to reopen with a bang after being closed for another three months.

"There will be no bonfire this time around and we have changed the timings with the fireworks towards the end of the night so people have close to three hours to enjoy the farm and fun park.

"The previous displays all sold out within a couple of minutes so we don't expect tickets to hang around."

If the event sells out, Mr Marshall has already pencilled in a provisional added date on Friday, April 16.

Speaking about the lockdown roadmap, he added: "I'm feeling optimistic and I have spoken to our firework provider and if not that weekend we will push it to the first weekend we can open.

"It will be a celebration of life getting back to some normality."

Tickets cost £50 per pitch and will go live at 8pm on Friday (March 5) on the Wroxham Barns Facebook page.