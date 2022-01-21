News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
National vintage fair coming to Norwich this weekend

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:46 AM January 21, 2022
A vintage fair is coming to Norwich this weekend as part of its national tour.

Worth The Weight will be hitting the city on Sunday, January 23, and vintage lovers will be able to buy direct from wholesalers.

Customers can choose items from 60 rails of clothes and then pay for their weight at £20 per kilo.

All of the stock is handpicked and graded by the company's Sheffield-based team.

It says the stock is not leftovers from other traders but is bought especially for these events.

Worth The Weigh is also hitting Oxford, Cambridge and Hastings in the same weekend before moving to Bristol, Exeter and Plymouth.

Customers must buy a ticket before attending and can pay by card at the event.

The Norwich Worth The Weight Event will be in St Andrews Hall on January 23 from 10am to 4pm.

Early bird tickets are £3 and general admission is £2. Tickets can be purchased on Worth The Weight's website.

