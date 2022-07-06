New music festival with street food to take place in city centre park

Gary Newland, who has launched a new music festival in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Rhythms Sans Frontières/Archant

Norwich music lovers are to be treated to an array of acts from around the world as a new festival comes to a city centre park.

World In The Gardens will take place for the first time in Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday, September 10, bringing with it street food, chilled-out bars, trade stalls and workshops.

It has been organised in partnership with the team behind Wild Paths and gates will open at 11am with the event set to finish at 11pm.

The festival which focuses on world music will see acts such as The London Afrobeat Collective, Electric Jalaba, Yaya Bey and Nebula Sun perform.

Yaya Bey who will be playing the festival. - Credit: Rhythms Sans Frontières

Gary Newland, the festival organiser, said: "We're really excited as this is the first time it will take place.

"We had planned a three-day event but decided to play it safe and just do one day and see how we go.

"Chapelfield Gardens is such a fabulous site, it's going to be such a good landing venue for us to build the festival up from."

Gary Newland, organiser of World In The Gardens. - Credit: Rhythms Sans Frontières

There will also be a speaker tent featuring talks from Amnesty International, Medecines Sans Frontieres and Greenpeace.

Ben Street, Wild Paths founder and World In The Gardens co-founder, said: ‘’We have been in talks for some time planning the programme for this event and we are delighted to be part of something really special and inspiring for Norwich."

World in the Gardens will aim to minimise its carbon footprint as much as possible by introducing a range of eco-friendly festival policies such as having no single-use plastics on site.

Electric Jalaba who will be playing the festival. - Credit: Rhythms Sans Frontières

Mr Newland added: "Events are incredibly important spaces where immersive themes are becoming more and more important to visitors.

"We are aiming for World in the Gardens to be truly ground-breaking, not just in terms of the eclectic mix of artists coming along but also our emphasis on celebrating the rich cultural diversity our city has to offer, and important issues concerning the environment, climate change and human rights."

Advance adult tickets are priced at £8 for adults with children going free, tickets on the day are priced at £12.