Norwich pub to host Christmas market and Disney breakfast

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 6:15 AM December 3, 2020    Updated: 9:31 AM December 3, 2020
Christmas background with christmass balls - Soft focus

The Woolpack has announced its Christmas programme with a festive market and Disney breakfast

From a Christmas market to a Disney breakfast, a Norwich pub has announced a jam-packed programme of festive events to keep spirits high over the festive period. 

The Woolpack, in Golden Ball Street, is now back open after the second lockdown and there are plenty of events to look forward to over the next month, which all comply with the Tier 2 restrictions.

This includes a Disney Breakfast on Sunday, December 13 from 9am to 11am, with the full breakfast menu available, and Disney music and films will be played. 

On Sunday, December 20 from 11am to 4pm, there will also be a Christmas market running in the car park, with up to ten local traders, and manager Ian Judge is planning to run a monthly market in the new year.

Other events planned include a raffle on December 15, Christmas quiz on December 18 and a Bake Off on December 22, where the team will make cakes and sell them in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Judge said: "The past year has been really challenging, but we have got on with it and done really well under the circumstances."

Visit The Woolpack Facebook page for updates and booking a table is advised. 

