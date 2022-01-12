Wolf Alice reschedule Norwich show after Covid postponement

Wolf Alice has announced dates for their rescheduled UK tour - Credit: PA

Wolf Alice have announced the date for their rearranged show in Norwich.

The band postponed their UK tour earlier this month due to the continuing spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant which the band described as a “volatile time”.

They will be now hitting the stage at the University of East Anglia’s LCR venue on February 26 and original tickets will be honoured for the sold out gig.

The Mercury Prize winners are touring in support of their latest album, Blue Weekend, which was released in June last year and reached the top of the charts.

The London-based band formed in 2010 and have gone on to release three top 10 albums.

It is a difficult time for touring artists, with many deciding to cancel or postpone shows due to the impact of coronavirus.

Frank Turner and Miles Kane have recently postponed their shows in Norwich.