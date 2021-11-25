Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer

Winter Wonderland is coming to Catton Park, just outside Norwich, and it will include visits from reindeer. - Credit: Antony Kelly/Nick Butcher

You will be walking in a Winter Wonderland this Christmas at a new festive event running in a park just outside Norwich.

The event will take place in Catton Park in Old Catton, just north of the city, from Friday, December 10 until Friday, December 31 from 12pm until 8pm (excluding Christmas Day).

There is free admission and visitors will be able to buy Christmas gifts, with a craft fair and German huts.

There will also be a funfair, live entertainment, reindeer and donkeys, a themed ice slide and festive food and drink.

There will be reindeer at Winter Wonderland in Catton Park. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Father Christmas will also be there, with pre-booked visits only, with details and prices of paid for activities to be announced soon.

There is no on-site parking, with pedestrian access via Spixworth Road, St Faiths Road, Church St and Oak Lane.

The First Bus orange line (21/22) runs to St Faiths Road and the Sanders Coach 210 goes to Spixworth Road.

Follow the Catton Park Facebook page for the latest updates.