Winter Wonderland in Norwich park cancelled – but may move elsewhere
- Credit: Antony Kelly/Nick Butcher
A Winter Wonderland event which was set to be held in a park near Norwich has been forced to cancel - but its organisers are looking for a new location.
The festive event, which was due to be held in Catton Park, Old Catton, until December 31, has been cancelled due to the damp ground caused by weeks of bad weather.
It was organised by L Gray & Sons Funfairs, based in Wymondham, who were set to provide funfair rides, live entertainment, reindeer and donkeys, a themed ice slide and festive food and drink.
Owner Larry Gray said: “The reason why it has been cancelled is because it’s a grass area and with the heavy rainfall we have suffered it become very soft.
“We decided to call it a day because we would not have enough time to get the work done without causing damage to the park – with our vehicles, lorries and stage.”
Mr Gray said they are currently looking for a more suitable site in the Norwich area.
“We have a stage ready to go, Father Christmas and local stalls and sellers,” he added. “We do have our eye on a site but we are waiting for the ok. We will let everyone know as soon as possible.”
