Winter Wonderland heading near Norwich with huge ice rink, rides and stalls

Winter Wonderland is coming to the Norfolk Showground with a real undercover ice rink. - Credit: Archant

From rollercoasters to an ice rink, glide into Christmas at Winter Wonderland taking place at a venue near Norwich.

The event will run at the Norfolk Showground from November 18 until January 2 - with more than six weeks of festive fun.

Michelle Matthews, one of the organisers, said: "We also do the Funderworld event at the Showground and it always has a great response.

Youngsters enjoying the Freefall ride at the Funderworld Theme Park at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"We realised there was a gap in the market for good quality, seasonal entertainment in Norfolk."

The firm already runs the Winter Wonderland event in Stoke-on-Trent in Staffordshire.

The main attraction will be a huge real ice rink in a marquee and this will run alongside a giant fun fair, including rollercoasters, an observation wheel to soak up the atmosphere and a Santa's grotto.

Visitors will be able to make a day of it with Christmas market stalls, festive food, marshmallow toasting and a bar too.

The poster for the Winter Wonderland event coming to the Norfolk Showground near Norwich. - Credit: Winter Wonderland

Caroline Ellis, marketing executive for the Norfolk Showground, said: "Winter Wonderland Norwich is genuinely going to be a wonderful event, and it is going to be an exciting addition to Norwich’s festive celebrations this year."

Ticket details will be announced soon.