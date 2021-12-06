News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Free Winter Brickland opens in Norwich for Christmas

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:55 PM December 6, 2021
A polar bear sculpture at Walking in a Winter Brickland

Walking in a Winter Brickland is running at the Castle Quarter in Norwich this December, which includes a polar bear sculpture. - Credit: Supplied

Christmas has arrived at the Castle Quarter in Norwich, with a festive display to enjoy while choosing gifts for your loved ones.

Walking in a Winter Brickland runs until Sunday, December 19, and it is part of the BRICKLIVE Christmas tour.

It features a life-sized Santa and statues of his polar friends dotted around the Castle Quarter, which are all built from more than 200,000 colourful bricks.

Walking in a Winter Brickland features a life-sized Santa sculpture. 

Walking in a Winter Brickland features a life-sized Santa sculpture. - Credit: Supplied

The Santa statue took more than 400 hours to construct and is located in the St John's area, near to PureGym.

Other highlights include a polar bear near the White Lion entrance on level one, a reindeer near the Cattle Market entrance on level two and an emperor penguin near the Castle Meadow entrance on level two.

There are also 10 rockhopper penguins in a trail around several shop windows.

Gemma Hyde, marketing manager at the Castle Quarter, said: "We can’t wait to see everyone’s festive photos and to watch children’s faces light up as they explore the centre and spot these colourful and creative statues."

