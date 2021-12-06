Free Winter Brickland opens in Norwich for Christmas
- Credit: Supplied
Christmas has arrived at the Castle Quarter in Norwich, with a festive display to enjoy while choosing gifts for your loved ones.
Walking in a Winter Brickland runs until Sunday, December 19, and it is part of the BRICKLIVE Christmas tour.
It features a life-sized Santa and statues of his polar friends dotted around the Castle Quarter, which are all built from more than 200,000 colourful bricks.
The Santa statue took more than 400 hours to construct and is located in the St John's area, near to PureGym.
Other highlights include a polar bear near the White Lion entrance on level one, a reindeer near the Cattle Market entrance on level two and an emperor penguin near the Castle Meadow entrance on level two.
There are also 10 rockhopper penguins in a trail around several shop windows.
Gemma Hyde, marketing manager at the Castle Quarter, said: "We can’t wait to see everyone’s festive photos and to watch children’s faces light up as they explore the centre and spot these colourful and creative statues."
