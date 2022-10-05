Murder mystery escape room event with two-course meal coming to Norwich

Wine Escape, a new murder mystery escape room event, is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Tuck into a delicious meal and solve a murder mystery at a new concept escape room event touring the country.

Wine Escape will be at the Norwich North Holiday Inn on Cromer Road on Friday, November 4 from 6.30pm until 10.30pm.

The immersive event will include a two-course meal followed by a live show with problem-solving games.

Guests will step back in time to the roaring 1920s where they will enjoy the glamour and extravagance of the Hawker Wine Estate.

Wine Escape is coming to Norwich in November. - Credit: Wine Escape

They have been invited to an exclusive party hosted by the very wealthy owners, the Von James family.

But the celebrations turn sour when a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit ruins the evening.

Attendees must stick together, hold their nerve and beat the clock in order to escape Hawker alive.

There will be a bar to purchase drinks, including wine, throughout the evening.

Buy tickets on the Wine Escape website.