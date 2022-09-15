Your chance to take a T.Rex home from this summer's trail for £5

A medium-sized Breakasaurus T.Rex sculpture is up for grabs. - Credit: Break/GoGoDiscover

After the roaring success of the GoGoDiscover summer T.Rex and mammoth trail across Norfolk, you could take home a special memento.

The 10-week charity trail was organised by East Anglian children's care charity Break and the fundraising auction takes place at Norwich Cathedral on September 28.

It featured 55 T.rex sculptures in Norwich alongside 24 Steppe Mammoths and 98 smaller Breakasaurus sculptures across the county.

Break has now announced a raffle to win a Breakasaurus, which was adorned with decorative mosaic tiles by Norfolk artist Rebecca Amphlett.

Tickets cost £5 and are available on the Break website or on the upcoming raffle tour and the draw is on Monday, October 10.

The tour will start at Wymondham Market on Friday, September 16, from 10am to 2pm and there will also be a swap shop to complete your GoGoDiscover sticker album.

The tour will then be at Pensthorpe Natural Park (Saturday), Break Wymondham (Tuesday), Break, North Walsham Road, Norwich (Wednesday), Break, Ipswich Road, Norwich (Thursday), Richardson's in Hemsby (Friday) and Break Holt (Saturday) from 10am to 5pm.



