Which acts could join Arctic Monkeys in headlining Carrow Road?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:00 PM October 23, 2022
Could Taylor Swift and The 1975 join Arctic Monkeys at Carrow Road?

Could Taylor Swift and The 1975 join Arctic Monkeys at Carrow Road? - Credit: PA/Archant

With Arctic Monkeys releasing their seventh album The Car on Friday, anticipation for their Carrow Road gig has gone in to sixth gear, but what other artists could be joining them at the home of the Canaries next year?

Here are some of the acts touring next year, who could make space for a Norwich date.

The 1975

Matthew Healy performs with his band The 1975, during the Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park in Lee

Matthew Healy performs with his band The 1975, during the Leeds Festival 2022 at Bramham Park in Leeds. Picture date: Friday August 26, 2022. - Credit: PA

Having just released their fifth album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, The 1975 are set to tour the UK next year.

Could they fit in a surprise visit to Norwich towards the end of the year?

Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift is planning on moving to London to be closer to One Direction's Harry Styles

Could Taylor Swift be visiting Norwich next year? - Credit: PA

Following the release of Midnight, Taylor Swift fans are now eagerly awaiting "yet to be announced tour dates".

Swift teased the tour earlier this week, with her UK website stating fans who had pre-ordered the album would get a pre-sale code for the tour.

Sam Smith

With a new album planned for release in 2023, Sam Smith is set to tour the UK next year, with dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester already pencilled in. And Norwich...?

Muse

Having just released their ninth studio album Will of the People, stadium-rockers Muse are set to tour the UK and Europe in June.

Huddersfield's John Smith Stadium and Milton Keynes Bowl are already confirmed on the tour.

Sam Fender 

Sam Fender performing at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow in September

Sam Fender performing at the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow in September - Credit: PA

Rising pop star Sam Fender has already pencilled in four dates at St James' Park, the home of his favourite football team Newcastle United.

His only other 2023 date is at Belfast's Ormeau Park, leaving him plenty of room to plan a visit to Carrow Road.


