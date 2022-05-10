Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
All the places you can fly to from Norwich this summer

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:23 PM May 10, 2022
There are flights to 31 destinations from Norwich Airport this summer - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

With the summer coming up, now is the perfect time to book your holiday.

Here are all the 31 places that Norwich Airport is operating flights to this summer, with lots in Europe and some further afield.

If you fancy a staycation in the British Isles, Norwich runs flights to Aberdeen, the Highlands, Exeter, Guernsey and Jersey.

Three countries in Europe have multiple destinations - Spain (Majorca, Menorca, Ibiza, Tenerife), Greece (Corfu, Crete, Rhodes) and Italy (Tuscany, Lake Como, Lake Garda, Lake Iseo, Lake Maggiore, Lake Molveno).

There are also flights to Cyprus, Lapland in Finland, Turkey, Western Fjords of Norway, Bulgaria and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Those looking to go outside Europe also have options from Norwich Airport, with connecting flights to Africa, Asia, the Middle East, North America, Central America and South America.

Those travelling within the UK no longer need Covid tests to travel but those going abroad may be required to have a test or be vaccinated by their destination. These details can be checked on the government website.

