Here is where you can see Santa in and around Norwich this Christmas
Christmas is coming and there is not long left to snap up tickets to go and see Santa.
Here is where you can meet Santa in and around Norwich this festive season.
1. Jarrold Santa's Grotto
Where: 1 - 11 London St, Norwich NR2 1JF
When: December 2 to 24, Thursday to Sunday, 9am to 6.50pm
Price: £7.50
The grotto in the children's department on the third floor is getting ready for the arrival of Santa and his elves.
The shop will be kitted out for families to visit and meet the main man, as well as posting their Christmas lists.
After meeting Santa, children will receive a gift to take home and remember their visit.
The grotto will be open through December and all visits must be booked through the Jarrold website.
2. Roarrr! Dinosaur Adventure – Dippy’s Christmas Adventure
Where: Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JE
When: Jingle all the Day - 10.30am until 3.30pm, Sparkle in the Dark - 5.30pm to 8.25pm November 27 and 28, December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12, December 18 to 24
Price: Prices vary for the daytime and nighttime event and may change from December 1
Dippy and his friends are ready to sprinkle some Christmas magic across the park and families will be able to visit Father Christmas in his grotto.
Included in the Jingle all the Day experience is a digital photograph with Father Christmas and hot chocolate for all members of the family.
Father Christmas will then give each child a golden ticket to exchange for a gift of their choice from his toy shop.
3. Father Christmas Lands at Norwich Aviation Museum
Where: Old Norwich Road, Horsham St. Faith, NR10 3JF
When: Sunday, December 12
Price: Adults £8.00, children £5.00 and under 5 free, along with a £3 fee to the Nimrod Grotto (per child).
The City of Norwich Aviation Museum plans to host Santa Claus in its 'Nimrod Grotto' between 10am and 4pm.
Children will have the chance to tell Santa their Christmas wishes and receive a small Christmas gift.
The museum's very own Vulcan Bomber will be also open for guided tours along with its Hawker Hunter cockpit for flight simulator sessions and a Jaguar cockpit section for aspiring fighter pilots.
4. YMCA Norwich Christmas Craft Fair
Where: 61a Aylsham Rd, Norwich NR3 3EZ
When: November 27, 10am to 4pm
Price: Free entry but donations encouraged
The YMCA is holding a Christmas craft fair where local crafters can sell their creations and visitors can take part in a Christmas raffle.
There will be food and drinks available from the on-site cafe and from stalls.
There is also a grotto where children can visit Father Christmas.
The soft play area will be available for pre-booked sessions.
