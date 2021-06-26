7 dinosaur events running in Norwich this summer

Video

Published: 8:00 AM June 26, 2021

A whole host of dinosaur events are happening in Norwich this summer, including the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition and GoGoDiscover T.Rex Trail. - Credit: Courtesy of Warren Elsmore/Victoria Pertusa

From Dippy at Norwich Cathedral to the Brick Dinos LEGO exhibition at The Forum, it is set to be a summer of dinosaurs in the city.

Here are seven places in Norwich and the surrounding areas where you can have a Jurassic adventure:

Dippy the dinosaur is coming to Norwich Cathedral on the final leg of its UK tour. - Credit: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

1. What: Dippy the Dinosaur

Where: Norwich Cathedral

When: July 13 to October 30, Monday to Friday: 10am-4pm, Saturdays: 9.30am to 5.30pm, closed Sundays, from July 30 people can also visit on Friday evenings from 7pm-9pm

Cost: Free to see Dippy and no need to book (unless a group of six or more), tickets on sale for accompanying events soon at dippy.cathedral.org.uk

The Natural History Museum's iconic Diplodocus cast is finally coming to Norwich Cathedral this summer, after its visit was postponed twice due to coronavirus.

The 26-metre dinosaur will be in the Nave and there will be plenty of other things to see, including a time tunnel, artwork, fossils, fun facts and the Hawk and Owl Trust will have a stand in the Cathedral Close.

The events programme planned during Dippy's visit features storytelling sessions for children, film nights and photography evenings.

Pictured from left to right are Stefan Gurney, Peter Marron, Eleanor Edge, Martin Wall and Paul McCarthy at the unveiling of the first GoGoDiscover T-Rex - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

2. What: GoGoDiscover T-Rex Trail

Where: Various locations across Norwich city centre

When: July 12 to September 11

Cost: Free, donations encouraged, visit break-charity.org/gogodiscover for all the latest updates

The GoGoDiscover T-Rex Trail has been created by charity Break, which supports young people on the edge of, in or leaving care, in partnership with Wild at Art to complement Dippy's visit.

There will be 20 Tyrannosaurus Rex sculptures, with many painted by local artists, across the city and it follows the success of GoGoGorillas in 2013, GoGoDragons in 2015 and GoGoHares in 2018.

Maps will be available to download on an app, with hard copies available from local venues.

But the dinosaurs won't disappear into extinction at the end of the summer and will return in 2022, with the addition of Steppe Mammoth sculptures across the county, linking to Norfolk's deep history coast.

There will also be a learning and community programme and the auction of the sculptures will take place in October 2022.

Norwich BID's dinosaur-themed City Food Trail will run across city cafés and restaurants this summer. - Credit: Contributed

3. What: City Food Trail

Where: Various cafés and restaurants in Norwich

When: July 12 to August 22

Cost: Dishes individually priced, see map of participating restaurants at visitnorwich.co.uk closer to the time

The dinosaur fun continues into lunch and dinner time, as Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) has launched its City Food Trail.

Over 25 cafés and restaurants have signed up so far, including Saporita, Tofurei and Benedicts, and they will be offering dinosaur-themed items on their menus.

Look out for the neon diplodocus in participating restaurants.

The Brick Dinos exhibition is coming to The Forum this summer, with dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures made of LEGO bricks. - Credit: Courtesy of Warren Elsmore

4. What: Brick Dinos

Where: The Forum

When: July 19 to August 30,10am-5pm

Cost: Free, booking required at theforumnorwich.co.uk (booking opens July 5)

Step back in time at The Forum this summer and visit a free exhibition Brick Dinos by artist Warren Elsmore and his team.

The exhibition will feature a huge selection of dinosaurs created with LEGO bricks, along with a range of other prehistoric creatures.

Mr Elsmore was also behind the Brick Wonders exhibition at the venue in 2017, which featured 500,000 LEGO bricks and took visitors on a journey of amazing sites from around the world.

His latest creation Brick Dinos, which has been developed in conjunction with palaeontologists, will be both educational and entertaining.

Norwich Theatre's Interlude is back for 2021 in a new location, pictured in 2020 in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Max Hilton

5. What: Interlude in the Close,

Where: Norwich Cathedral Close

When: July 14 to August 30

Cost: Various, book tickets at norwichtheatre.org

Norwich Theatre, which runs the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two, is bringing back its outdoor theatre season Interlude this summer by popular demand.

It will once again take place in a big top tent, but it is moving locations from Chapelfield Gardens to Norwich Cathedral Close.

It features shows and creative experiences for all ages, including The Wind in the Willows (July 14 to 18), A Midsummer Night's Dream (July 22 and 23) and CBeebies favourites Sarah & Duck (August 10 to 14).

The programme will also support Dippy's visit, with a Circus Spectacular on July 13 when it opens to the public.

Dr Ben Garrod will also bring evolution to life with his fun and informative show based on his popular books, So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs, on July 24 to 25.

Dinomania, featuring giant walking dinosaurs, is heading to Norfolk this summer. - Credit: Dinomania

6. What: Dinomania

Where: Easton Sports Centre, Bawburgh Road

When: August 6 to 7, from 10am (last few two-hour slots available)

Cost: £14.29, under-twos free (tickets still required), dino4hire.co.uk

The Dinomania tour is coming to the Easton Sports Centre, just outside Norwich, this August and offers an interactive experience with dinosaurs of all sizes and species.

There will be large walking dinosaurs, including a T-Rex and raptor, and a range of baby animals that you can meet.

There will also be a mini museum with real fossils, replicas and fun facts and a dinosaur workshop by Ranger Chris.

Dinomania organiser Chris Roberts launched the company in 2015 and he takes his dinosaurs to schools and venues across the UK.

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

7. What: Dinosaur Day Out

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade

When: Open daily 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adults and children over 90cm: From £16.95, children under 90cm: free, seniors (65+): from £14.95, pre-book an entry slot at roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

You can enjoy a dinosaur-themed day out all year round at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, around a 30-minute drive out of Norwich.

The 85-acre park features animatronic dinosaurs and attractions including Dippy's Splash Zone, Dippy's Raceway, a Dinosaur Trail, The Dinomite Indoor Adventure Play Area and new addition Dippy's Theatre, which opened in May.

Events planned this summer include The Norwich Road Runners Dino Dash on July 23, with a 5km race or 2.5km junior version, and Dinos at Night on August 14, with live music from The JRB Band, funfair games, Norwich Astronomy Club, a barbecue and bar alongside its usual attractions - visit roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/events to book for both.









Summer in the City. - Credit: Archant

Our Summer in the City campaign encourages people to get out and about in Norwich this summer, and to make the most of its shops, pubs and restaurants and events.

Summer in the City is sponsored by Chantry Place and Norwich Business Improvement District (BID).