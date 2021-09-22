Five things to do in Norwich this weekend

Published: 7:04 AM September 22, 2021

Let's Rock Festival will take place this weekend at Earlham Park. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

From NorCon to the Let's Rock Festival, there is plenty going on in and around Norwich this weekend.

Here are just a few options to choose from.

1. Aggi's Explorers Club

Where: Bookbugs and Dragon Tales, Timber Hill, Norwich

When: Sunday, September 26, 11am-12

Price: £5 per child for members of Aggi’s Explorers Club (which is free to join). More details, including how to join at http://paramecium-press.co.uk/aggis-explorers-club/

This free-to-join science club aims to encourage children to be curious and ask questions.

The interactive workshop, which will happen on the final Sunday of every month, will teach children about a scientist or a scientific topic. This month's topic is extinction.

2. NorCon

Where: The Norfolk Showground Arena, Dereham Road, NR5 0TT

When: September 25 and 26, entry for early entry tickets is 9:30am and general entry at 10:30pm.

Price: Adults - £16 early entry, £13 standard entry, £32 weekend pass. Children - £10 for early entry, £9 for standard entry, £18 weekend pass.

Guests dressed up at NorCon 2019. - Credit: Archant

The annual event at the Showground promises a host of exhibits, celebrities, talks and traders from the world of film, TV and comics.

Guests can even duel a Deatheater on stage or take part in Jedi training with Silver Sabers.

The event is supporting Norfolk and Waveney MIND, a mental health charity.

3. Women's Squash Event

Where: East Anglia Tennis & Squash Club, Limetree Road, NR2 2NQ

When: 11.00am - 4.00pm Saturday, September 25

Price: Free, call 01603 453532 to book a slot

This free squash event is open to women wanting to try squash for the first time or for those wanting to get back on the court after Covid.

The event is free of charge and participants do not even need to bring their own racket.

There are seven sessions throughout the day, with an instructor who will teach you how to get started.

4. Let's Rock Festival

Where: Earlham Park, NR4 7TQ

When: 11am until 10.30pm, Saturday, September 25

Price: Only tier 3 tickets are left available which are £42, under-12s are free but must be booked alongside an adult ticket.

Boasting a line-up including Wet Wet Wet, Kim Wilde, and Sister Sledge, Let's Rock is a must for fans of 80s music.

The family friendly festival offers a wide range of food stalls and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

32 acts will perform across three stages at Norwich A.I.R Fest 2021. - Credit: Supplied

5. Norwich A.I.R Fest, Norwich

Where: Gringos Mexican Tequila Bar, 25 Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, NR1 1BG (Friday)/The Brickmakers & B2 Venue, 496 Sprowston Road, Norwich, NR3 4DY (Saturday and Sunday)

When: September 24: from 7pm, September 25: from 2pm, September 26: from 1pm

Price: Donate what you can afford on the door or in advance at totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/airfest4hamlet

Multi-venue music festival Norwich A.I.R Fest returns this weekend, with 32 acts performing over the weekend, including Triggered Velocity, Setting Sons, Scarlet and ColdHarbour.

The event will raise money for The Hamlet Centre, which supports children and young adults with disabilities and complex needs.