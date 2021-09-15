5 things to do in and around Norwich this weekend

Published: 3:57 PM September 15, 2021

Dunston Hall are hosting their annual wedding show this weekend.

From Dunston Hall Wedding Show to the Feastival at The Forum, there is plenty going on in and around Norwich this weekend.

Here are just a few options to choose from.

1. Norwich Craft and Flea Market, Norwich

Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrew's Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: September 19, 10am-4pm (timed entry slots)

Price: £2.50, tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea, under-12s free

Local designers and makers will be on show this weekend as the touring Craft and Flea Market returns to Norwich.

Craft and Flea is a collection of independent makers, collectors, creators, designers, curators and small business heroes.

From illustrations to plants, there will be something for everyone and it is a good opportunity to start your Christmas shopping early.

2. Feastival at The Forum, Norwich

Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH

When: September 18-19, 10am-4pm

Price: Free

A feast for foodies takes place this weekend, it is part of Norfolk's Heritage Open Days programme with hundreds of free events across the county.

The Feastival, which celebrates this year's Heritage Open Days theme of Edible England, will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers with local traders, tasters, street food, live music and activities, including the chance to meet sheep and lambs.

Norfolk produce will be celebrated at Feastival at The Forum in Norwich this weekend. - Credit: Anna Stevenson

Visit norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk to see the other events happening this weekend.

3. The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair, New Costessey

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: September 19, 10am-3pm

Price: Adults £5 or £4 in advance via bumpandbeyond.co.uk, under-16s free

The county's largest baby and toddler show returns to the Norfolk Showground.

This family-orientated event covers everything from pregnancy to pre-school and will feature trusted suppliers, product testing, talks, demonstrations and taster sessions.

There will also be soft play, the chance to meet a princess and a food court, with free parking at the event.

4. The VIP Record Fair

Where: St Andrews Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: September 18, 10am, early entry available at 9am

Price: £3 for 10am entry, £6 for 9am entry

The biggest record fair in eastern Britain returns to Norwich this weekend.

Stocked with a variety of records from well-known record sellers, it is not one to miss for music fanatics.

Located in the main hall of St Andrews Hall, there is food and drink available from the onsite catering facilities.

St Andrews Hall where the VIP Record Fair will be held. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

5. Dunston Hall Wedding Show

Where: Dunston Hall, Ipswich Road, Norwich, NR14

When: September 19, 11am-3pm

Price: Free

The 19th century wedding venue, Dunston Hall, is just a few miles from the city centre and is hosting its annual wedding show this Sunday.

Guests will be able to browse and talk to over 45 local independent wedding specialists and vendors to plan their big day.

Visitors also have the opportunity to enter the venue's Win Your Wedding in 2022 competition.