5 things to do in and around Norwich this weekend
From Dunston Hall Wedding Show to the Feastival at The Forum, there is plenty going on in and around Norwich this weekend.
Here are just a few options to choose from.
1. Norwich Craft and Flea Market, Norwich
Where: St Andrew's Hall, St Andrew's Hall Plain, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: September 19, 10am-4pm (timed entry slots)
Price: £2.50, tickettailor.com/events/craftandflea, under-12s free
Local designers and makers will be on show this weekend as the touring Craft and Flea Market returns to Norwich.
Craft and Flea is a collection of independent makers, collectors, creators, designers, curators and small business heroes.
From illustrations to plants, there will be something for everyone and it is a good opportunity to start your Christmas shopping early.
2. Feastival at The Forum, Norwich
Where: The Forum, Bethel Street, Millennium Plain, Norwich, NR2 1BH
When: September 18-19, 10am-4pm
Price: Free
A feast for foodies takes place this weekend, it is part of Norfolk's Heritage Open Days programme with hundreds of free events across the county.
The Feastival, which celebrates this year's Heritage Open Days theme of Edible England, will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers with local traders, tasters, street food, live music and activities, including the chance to meet sheep and lambs.
Visit norfolkheritageopendays.co.uk to see the other events happening this weekend.
3. The Norfolk Bump and Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair, New Costessey
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: September 19, 10am-3pm
Price: Adults £5 or £4 in advance via bumpandbeyond.co.uk, under-16s free
The county's largest baby and toddler show returns to the Norfolk Showground.
This family-orientated event covers everything from pregnancy to pre-school and will feature trusted suppliers, product testing, talks, demonstrations and taster sessions.
There will also be soft play, the chance to meet a princess and a food court, with free parking at the event.
4. The VIP Record Fair
Where: St Andrews Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: September 18, 10am, early entry available at 9am
Price: £3 for 10am entry, £6 for 9am entry
The biggest record fair in eastern Britain returns to Norwich this weekend.
Stocked with a variety of records from well-known record sellers, it is not one to miss for music fanatics.
Located in the main hall of St Andrews Hall, there is food and drink available from the onsite catering facilities.
5. Dunston Hall Wedding Show
Where: Dunston Hall, Ipswich Road, Norwich, NR14
When: September 19, 11am-3pm
Price: Free
The 19th century wedding venue, Dunston Hall, is just a few miles from the city centre and is hosting its annual wedding show this Sunday.
Guests will be able to browse and talk to over 45 local independent wedding specialists and vendors to plan their big day.
Visitors also have the opportunity to enter the venue's Win Your Wedding in 2022 competition.